Deal: Mr Porters sale is up to 80% off

In good news, Mr Porter sales are now reduced by up to 80%. However, in some less good news, size selection is less than desirable. It’s understandable considering how good the sale is, but it also means that you browse more intensely (sorry).

We did our best to find an option that was worth buying, but the sizes are shrinking – quickly. Just have a look at our tips or take a look at them yourself. In any case, we wish you the best of luck.

If you are small and feel tropical …

… Take the last (!) Of it Polo Ralph Lauren Overdyed Printed Linen Shirt With Camp Collar,

If you have a medium size and need a simple layer piece,

… Think about grabbing it Slim-fit shirt with button-down collar and half button placket made of cotton from Incotex,

If you are 38 and are looking for a more casual blazer …

… do not hesitate to find out Unstructured Moleskin suit jacket made of cotton blend in French look by Mr P.

If you have a shoe size of 12 and want 60s-like boat shoes …

…Dennis Two-Tone by Mr. P. Suede boat shoes are meant to be yours.

And if you are medium or large and want to have a head start in your spring wardrobe …

… You should definitely buy it Mr P. Plaid cotton shirt with a camp collar right now. Like right now.

