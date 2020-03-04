deal:-now-is-the-best-time-to-buy-a-sonos-speaker

Their preferred refurbished sale is restocked, but that won’t very last lengthy

There’s a very good chunk of men and women out there who don’t like to get refurbished, and we completely get it. If you’re likely to obtain a thing awesome that you are going to use every working day (speaker, Tv, smartphone), might as very well shell out for model new.

There are a couple exceptions, while, one particular of them becoming the common refurbished sale at Sonos, which was just restocked with savings up to hundreds of dollars off. Why is this distinctive? The wise speaker company offers “certified refurbished” speakers that include things like reliable substitute sections, a a single-calendar year guarantee, and even cost-free shipping and delivery and returns in scenario it doesn’t perform to your criteria. No joke.

If you have been wanting to buy a Sonos speaker, or insert to your selection, there is no better time than now. The gold normal Sonos A person (however this is a Gen 1, not Gen two) is only $159, the older and smaller Perform:1 (which I individually have and adore) is only $99, and a discomfort-totally free surround seem set for your burgeoning household theater is a couple hundred dollars off.

Just so you are aware, every time we have viewed Sonos toss a refurbished sale like this, the speakers sell out faster than envisioned, so hop to it.

