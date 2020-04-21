Deal reached the largest share of $ 500B coronavirus help, Schumer says

WASHINGTON >> Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said today that large-scale agreements have been reached in a nearly $ 500 billion coronavirus help package for small businesses, including additional hospital and virus testing help.

Schumer said post-midnight talks among Democratic and Republican leaders, along with Trump administration officials, including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, produced a breakthrough agreement on the package.

“We have a deal and I think we’re going to pass it today,” Schumer told CNN. He warned that employees are still “painting me and crossing the T.”

A Senate session today could provide an opportunity to rapidly pass legislation if it comes together quickly, though the Democratic-controlled House is planning on calling Washington lawmakers for a vote later this week.

A former Senate GOP leadership aide warns that the measure is not over and that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Has yet to publicly sign on.

Schumer said Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were in close contact with McConnell during the endgame talks.

“Every major problem has been resolved,” Schumer said. “So, yes, I believe we have a deal.”

Most of the funding, over $ 300 billion, would go toward strengthening a small-business payroll loan program that ran out of money last week. Additional hospital aid would be provided, and billions more would be spent to strengthen the virus test, an important step in building the confidence needed to reopen the state’s economy.

The emerging measure – originally designed by Republicans as a $ 250 billion stop to replenish payroll subsidies for smaller businesses – has grown to the second-largest of the four coronavirus response bills so far. Democratic demands have caused the balloon measure, though they are likely to be denied the money they want to help struggling state and local governments.

The Senate met for a pro forma briefing session on Monday that could provide a window to act on the upcoming measure under swift procedures — requiring unanimous consent to advance legislation, but it was not ready in time.

McConnell, R-Ky., Set up the session today in the hope that an agreement will be finalized by then. McConnell warned, however, that he would not know if the Senate could pass it by voice vote until the measure was revealed.

The House announced a vote on the pending package could come later in the week, possibly on Thursday, according to a schedule update from Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md. Hoyer also announced that the House will vote on a temporary rule change to allow limited proxy voting during the COVID-19 crisis.

With small-business owners sidelined during a coronavirus outbreak that shut down many economic activities, the administration was pressing for an immediate renewal of the check protection program. But Democrats sought more money from a playback of the tactical jockey that resulted in the recently passed relief measure spiraling to about $ 2 trillion.

Talks dragged on as the two sides quarreled over the design of a nationwide testing regime, among other pieces of instability.

Democrats have rebuffed a request for an additional $ 150 billion in aid from revenue-strapped state governments but the ability to use them recently has affected federal funds to cover revenue losses from the economic downturn instead of using it solely for the costs. relates to repressed COVID- 19.

The administration says more state aid will come in the next relief bill. There is also pressure to help cities and populations of less than 500,000 that closed out of the massive $ 2 trillion relief bill passed last month.

Schumer said Monday that he spoke with Federal Reserve Board President Jerome Powell and that Powell said the Fed is working to open the Main Street Lending program for nonprofit and municipal governments.

The emerging agreement links the administration’s efforts to replenish the small-business fund with the Democrats’ demand for more money for hospitals and virus testing. It would provide more than $ 300 billion for small business payroll programs, and $ 60 billion or so set aside for community lenders looking to focus on under-banked neighborhoods and rural areas.

Another $ 60 billion would be available for a small-business loan and grant program that was previously aimed at helping businesses hurt by natural disasters such as hurricanes. In addition, it would bring in $ 75 billion for hospitals and $ 25 billion for tests, according to those involved in the talks.

The Government’s paycheck program was flooded with loan application companies and reached its limitation last Thursday after approving nearly 1.7 million loans. That left thousands of small businesses in limbo as they sought help. The National Federation of Independent Business, a GOP-friendly organization that advocates for small businesses in Washington, said it has surveyed members and reported that only 1 in 5 applicants has been allocated so far.

About $ 75 billion would go to US hospitals – those strains under a coronavirus ballooning case as well as those struggling to stay financially afloat after stopping elective surgery during the pandemic. About $ 25 billion would be added for COVID-19 testing, something states said was urgently needed.

The SBA loans, based on a company’s payroll costs, offer owners forgiveness if they retain workers or rehire those who have been placed there. The law provides forgiveness for companies in any industry – even businesses like hedge funds and law firms. There is a limit of $ 100,000 on the amount of employees’ compensation that can be considered when forgiving loans calculated.