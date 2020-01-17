Deal: Save with Sorel with the end-of-season sale

There is nothing more embarrassing than eating shit on a slick sidewalk – even if no one is around to witness the fall, self-awareness is shameful enough. Save yourself the humiliation (whether public or private) and invest in Sorel boots for winter, which are now offered at a price of 25%. Sorel is known for his shoes, which withstand the most insidious elements and offer less chances of embarrassing slips and falls. In addition, the shoes are so slim that you can wear them in the office, so you don’t have to carry around an extra pair of shoes to change them. Don’t hurt yourself this winter – buy these boots.

Atlis ™ Caribou boots

Madson ™ hiking shoe

Madson ™ Chelsea boots

Madson ™ 6 ″ boat

Madson ™ Moc toe boots

