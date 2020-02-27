deal:-skillets-are-up-to-sixty%-off-at-sur-la-table

As it turns out, there is a difference among a pan and a skillet — who would’ve considered? If you have been making use of the two interchangeably, let me to enlighten you: a pan has straight sides and is typically wider whilst a skillet, while technically also a pan, has additional slanted sides. So you are gonna want a skillet if you are on the lookout to grasp that trick wherever you toss in the air and (hopefully) capture it. The good news is, skillets are at present up to 60% off at Sur la Table, meaning ample option to practice your chef’s toss with some quality cookware. We’re speaking Le Creuset solid-iron, sets of All-Clad skillets — the excellent stuff, and all on the cheap.

Subscribe here for our daily promotions and products and solutions e-newsletter, The Merchandise.

Nota bene: If you obtain as a result of the backlinks in this article, InsideHook could receive a small share of the profits.