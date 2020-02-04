Deal: The L.L. Bean approval section offers up to 60% off

The L.L.Bean selection is currently on fire. Up to 60% discount.

Of course we are fond of classics like rugby shirts and fishing sweaters. We particularly like the t-shirts and accessories with the brand’s retro logo, which we often wear in the warmer months.

Baseball caps, sweaters (for $ 35!), Fleeces – there is something for everyone.

Lakewashed® Rugby, Traditional Fit long sleeve stripes

L.L. Bean Performance Graphic Tee, short sleeve

Signature Cotton Fisherman Sweater

Baseball hat made of cotton

Insulated stretch sweater, color block

Note: If you buy using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.