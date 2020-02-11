Deal: The perfect Chelsea boot is for sale at Huckberry

If there is one shoe that every man needs in his closet, it is the Chelsea shoe. Through fads, the Chelsea shoe has managed to outlast them all and remain a staple in the wardrobe – and for good reason. Their sleek design allows them to be worn day to day, to dress up or to dress up.

Given the history of the shoe, wearing is easier said than done. But brands like Rhodes Footwear, one of the in-house Huckberry labels, make the whole thing less intimidating with their now commercially available Huxley boots.

The Huxley offers everything you could want from a Chelsea shoe: simple, versatile and designed for durability. They also manage to find the perfect balance between nifty and sturdy, which means that they look as good with jeans and a white t-shirt as they do with chinos and an oxford.

And if the tan doesn’t match your color, the boot is also available in brown. Either way you can’t go wrong.

