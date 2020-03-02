deal:-this-is-a-new-small-selling-price-on-next-technology-airpods

Apple’s earbuds are less than $100 at eBay by way of Tuesday

eBay’s “20% off” quite a lot anything sale is quietly the greatest offer in town.

To wit: You can now grab second-era Apple AirPods for just $96. That’s about $40-$60 much less than buying ‘em now (be aware: the discounted price tag will be mirrored in the cart).

Produced early past yr, these earbuds offer Siri functionality and 50 % extra communicate time than the originals.

This is a vendor refurbished model, but they get there with a 90-working day warranty. As the vendor states: “Seller Refurbished is a completely-useful solution in “Like New/Extremely Excellent Condition” that may well or may well not have slight cosmetic defects, blemishes, dents, scratches. Merchandise that has been inspected, examined, and restored to the original manufacturer’s working requirements.”

If you want all those exact AirPods with a wireless charging case, a made use of/refurb model will value you just $5 far more … even though do hurry, as eBay’s 20% off offer expires on March three.

