Deal: Todd Snyder Merino wool sweaters are half discount

Unfortunately it is (still) sweater weather. Fortunately, Todd Snyders Merino Cable Crew pullovers have a 50% discount – and you have four different colors to choose from.

The sweater is only vintage-inspired enough to give the impression that you have owned it for years (without wear), and the medium weight wool makes it ideal for pulling on or even wearing when the weather permits.

While you can opt for the standard colors (olive, navy, or white), we recommend that you get out of your comfort zone and opt for something bolder and happier like yellow. Is there a better way to fight the cloudy sky than with a lemon sweater that is also perfect for wearing without layers? At half the price, it couldn’t hurt to take a risk.

