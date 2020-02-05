Deal: You can’t go wrong with the Huckberry’s Valentine’s Day sale

On this V-Day, she could carry this beautiful full-grain leather tote bag or cook with a traditional Dutch cast iron stove

Our friends at Huckberry have put together a Valentine’s Day gift guide with various high quality and good looking items for your high quality, good looking lady. We have of course taken the liberty of curating your curation. Below are 10 items that we think are worth an extra V-day. And if you want more, you can browse the entire Huckberry Valentine’s Day sale Here,

Chelsea boot

A timeless Chelsea boot that she could use to replace her old, worn out one.

Sherpa Jacket

A fully reversible, short bomber jacket with a cozy fleece outside (or lined inside, the possibilities are endless!)

Lively and Awakened Olive Oil Set

Brightland olive oil is currently the newest seasoning from Instagrammable on the market – but it actually tastes delicious. California extra virgin olive oil is available in two flavors: AWAKE (for “slow days and cozy nights”) and ALIVE (for foods that provide you with energy). And tell us that it wouldn’t look incredible on your tabletop.

Merkato signature dead

An elegant shopping bag made of Ethiopian full-grain leather that wears well over time. And will make all other bitches on the farmers market totally jealous.

Short women’s sweater in brushed cashmere

Tell us that this doesn’t look like the coziest sweater you’ve ever seen. This highly breathable sweater is made from 100% Mongolian cashmere and has a short cut design for casual clothing regardless of the temperature.

Erinite gemstone pendant

This Erinite gemstone pendant is a perfect piece of jewelry that you can also wear casually. The chain consists of a 14-carat filled chain and an absolutely shimmering aquamarine stone.

Washable silk cami pant set

This luxurious cami pajama set made of smooth suede silk offers a flattering, feminine shape and is extremely comfortable.

Weighted blanket

Almost everyone now has a weighted blanket because almost everyone is very stressed. Seriously, weighted blankets are known to reduce stress, relieve restless leg syndrome, and even help people with an ADHD focus. She’ll sleep better, you’ll sleep better if you know she sleeps better (and because you get snuggled under it).

The entertainer

Carved from beautiful, durable wood, this set contains four mini chopping boards in heirloom quality and four wooden cheese spreaders – because your knives should also look chic.

Dutch oven

A cast iron of traditional quality, known for its strength and durability and with excellent heat storage and distribution. In addition, the polished enamel is pretty stunning (kind of like it).

Subscribe to our daily newsletter with offers and products, The Goods

Note: If you buy using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.