[dealing-with-a-divided-nation,-muhyiddin-pledges-to-be-pm-for-all]

Primary Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (right) is pictured with Chief Secretary to the Govt Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali at Putra Perdana March two, 2020. — Photo by Shafwan Zaidon

GEORGE Town, March two — Key Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has promised now to be a primary minister for all Malaysians, as the state continues to be divided across ethno-religious and class strains.

He reported he will symbolize every ethnic team, from Perlis in the north to Sabah in East Malaysia.

“Whether you are Malay, Chinese, Indians, Sikhs, Ibans, Kadazans, Dusun, Murut, Orang Asli, or any race or ethnicity. I am your primary minister,” he claimed all through a televised exclusive tackle tonight.

“Whether you are a farmer, fisherman, trader, civil servant, private worker. I am your prime minister.”

Pursuing the swearing in of Muhyiddin, some social media users have claimed to have noticed and faced an maximize of racial posts versus critics of the Pagoh MP and his coalition federal government with Malay nationalist social gathering Umno and Islamist bash PAS.

In a distinctive televised handle, the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president termed on all Malaysians to give their total aid to him as he can take on this large duty entrusted to him.

He appealed to Malaysians to give him a likelihood to make comprehensive use of his 40 a long time of practical experience in politics and in federal government to steer the state to greatness.

“I am supplying my system and soul to the country,” he reported.

He requested Malaysians to give him time to strategy out the route of the governing administration and the place less than the new administration.

He promised that he would element out his options to the people today before long.

Muhyiddin then thanked all Malaysians who had remained relaxed and individual all over the previous 7 days in spite of the political uncertainty.

He also thanked his predecessor Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for his several contributions toward the nation.