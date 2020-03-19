Dealing with the human condition – editorials

The suicide of a young man, who was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi after arriving from Sydney, even if test results were obtained to determine if he was awaiting coronavirus disease (Covid-19), is a wake-up call. They commented on the security measures needed to tackle the epidemic and the individual, social and institutional actions required. But not enough attention has been paid to the illness that is being paid – and messaging around – mental health.

Covid-19 is new. It is rare, if ever, in recent history that human beings around the world – whether in Boston or Bengaluru, Wuhan or Doha, Rome or Seoul – have had a single set of concerns in common. From root to symptom, from treatment protocol to eventual cure, uncertainty is rigid. This uncertainty causes fear, anxiety, panic among people – around them, about their loved ones, about their future. This is associated with a sense of shame among those suspected or having an infection due to the stigmatization of Covid-19 patients. Yes, there are people who could have been more careful; yes, there were a number of irresponsibilities in those who needed to follow treatment protocols. But it must be emphasized that the infected patient is not to blame but is actually the victim. Targeting individuals or families with a trace of a case is wrong. Unacceptable racial slurs – whether against Americans of Chinese descent in the United States or against people from the northeast in India – only add to this sense of vulnerability. Misinformation does not help.

The government must have a mental health dimension in the way it approaches Covid-19. There must be ongoing counseling and therapy for patients and suspected cases. There needs to be better messaging, which fights the feelings of shame associated with Covid-19 and emphasizes that social distance is a temporary measure and patients are not criminals. There must be kindness and empathy in the way families, neighbors and communities interact. Only a humane response can help deal with the deeply vulnerable human condition of these times.

