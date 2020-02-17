[dean-dodge-closing-in-on-top-rated-british-isles-super-featherweights]

RINGSIDE 17/02/2020

Dean Dodge states he’s sneaking up on Britain’s top rated tremendous featherweights.

The potential of Dodge and Paul Roberts has persuaded promoter Mo Prior to take pro boxing back to Taunton this week soon after a break of more than 25 many years.

Prior has explained to Dodge that victory over Sean Davis on his exhibit in Taunton on Friday night could guide to a shot at the Southern Location championship, now held by DP Carr.

Other champions at 9st 4lbs consist of Archie Sharp (WBO European), Zelfa Barrett (Commonwealth) and Anthony Cacace (British).

“They are all on my radar,” mentioned Dodge, unbeaten in 9 fights (just one attract). “The aim is to struggle the best boys in Britain.

“There are some best lads in the division.

“Archie Sharp appears to be like class, Zelfa Barrett is a superior boxer and strong, Anthony Cacace appears to be like he hits hard and then there is Lyon Woodstock jr, who’s aggressive and has a big heart.

“Not quite a few individuals know about me at the instant. People today in boxing know me, but the major lads really do not – but.

“I’m sneaking up on them. I will come from nowhere and shock them. If I maintain profitable these fights will occur.”

Dodge sees the struggle with Davis as a prospect to get himself notices outdoors the West Country, where the 26 year old’s intense model has produced him well-known with lovers.

He will get all-around 120 supporters with him from Yeovil to the Wellsprings Leisure Centre on Friday evening – and says they might have an early evening.

“All through the schooling camp we have been stating: ‘If I can quit him that will put my title out there,’” stated Dodge.

“If you seem at his file, only the leading lad prevent him. He’s fought a good deal of excellent potential clients and not a lot of of them cease him.

“This is a opportunity for me to exhibit how sturdy I am.”