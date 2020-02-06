Dean Dodge thinks about beating Harlem Eubank before returning

RINGSIDE 06/02/2020

Dean Dodge remembered the night he beat up one of the fighting Eubanks.

Dodge hopes to beat former English champion Sean Davis at the Wellsprings Leisure Center in Taunton.

The 26-year-old crowd pleaser is in the race with eight wins and a tie after starting his career.

He did his 45-year amateur apprenticeship at Yeovil ABC – and on his best night he beat Harlem Eubank in Brighton.

“It was in this big hotel on the Brighton coast,” said Dodge. “It was his show and he came out and tried to get me out.

“I weathered the storm and started putting pressure on it. In the second round I landed a big overhand on the right and his legs gave way. He did a funny dance. I really glued it to him and the bell went. He didn’t come out for the third round. “

There seems to be little chance of a rematch in the professional ranks.

Eubank battles with 10 stones, while Dodge has super featherweight titles in mind.

“I used to pack at 65kg as an amateur,” said Dodge, sponsored by Penmill Scaffolding, Paragon Cleaning Services, Camelot Builders, and Tomahawk Doors Ltd.

“I didn’t really take it seriously. I never went on a diet. I just got in there and fought.”

Dodge admits that he likes to fight, but added: “I can box too. I do everything to win. “