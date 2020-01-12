Dean Henderson or David de Gea? Tony Cascarino claims the Sheffield United goalkeeper should start at Manchester United this season

Loading...

Tony Cascarino said he would choose Dean Henderson over David de Gea in goal for Manchester United.

TalkSPORT moderator says the 22-year-old who is on loan from Sheffield United has outperformed the Spaniard this season in the Premier League.

And he pointed out that Henderson could play a major role in the “massive reconstruction” required at Old Trafford, saying that they could need THREE transfer windows to reach challenging rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

Dean Henderson was in great shape for Sheffield United this season

Henderson has made a name for himself on loan to Bramall Lane for the second consecutive season after playing a key role in getting them out of the championship last season.

His brilliant form in the blades network has helped Chris Wilders team to their remarkable current position in fifth place in the table and set the third best defensive record in the top division.

With eight clean sheets, the youngster is leading the race for the golden glove this season, just like Kasper Schmeichel from Leicester City.

De Gea has since fought. The Spaniard has only maintained THREE goals and his formerly atypical mistakes have been more common.

And although Manchester United were only slightly behind overall this season, Cascarino said the goalkeeper was well below average.

“I look at De Gea and think I have Dean Henderson at Sheffield United for you,” he said at Saturday’s weekend sport breakfast.

“He had a stink.

“Henderson is a Manchester United player and his performances have been far better than De Gea’s this season.”

De Gea has made too many mistakes on the Manchester United network this season

Cascarino also criticized a number of other Red Devils stars in a wild assessment of the current United crop.

And he particularly fell in love with Brazilian midfielder Fred when he said the £ 52m deal just isn’t the quality of a Manchester United player.

“Manchester United needs a massive makeover,” he added.

“It will take more than one window, it could take three, they have to spend more and they have to chase the right players that fit the Man United puzzle.”

“They are so far behind where they were.

“I think this transfer window will help a midfielder and a defender come, but especially in the midfield, when you look at Matic and Fred, I think they are way behind what is needed.”

“I’m not angry, I’m just mad” – Andy Goldstein’s emotional Man United scream

“Matic was a very good player a few years ago and he is still a decent player, but he is slow and his pass is not good enough.

“I’m more frustrated with Fred. I don’t know how they played nearly £ 60m for him. I just don’t see a footballer of the highest quality there.

“I played with Man United players, I know the standard and he just didn’t understand it.”

“Victor Lindelof was a bit of a problem, he was nowhere near the level he was expected to be, and Phil Jones came this week [against Manchester City] and had a bad game.”

