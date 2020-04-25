Dean Rock doing his part as the reality of a pandemic strikes at home

Riddle time, hot shot. You are in the park during your daily two-kilometer jailbreak. A friendly sun shines on you and for a minute you lose track of yourself, of time, of the crazy and evil world in which we are. Just for this minute, there is no pandemic, no lockdown, no social distancing. Just you and the grass and the breeze and the. . . oh, FFS, this poxy gang of 14 year olds who are yahooing and hanging out near the goal posts.

What to do? You say something? Do you go and remind them that this thing will only go away if everyone does what they are supposed to do? Do you give them to be selfish? Or do you leave them on it, deciding that you don’t need the hassle?

Dean Rock is neither a vigilante nor a busy man. You would be hard pressed to find a genre more alive and alive than him. It’s just that right now, living and letting live has taken on a different meaning. And where he works, they have seen too much in the past month to hesitate if a group of children need to disperse.

Rock is the fundraiser for Stewarts Care, the Palmerstown Center for the Handicapped in Dublin. The epidemic has had a huge impact, from the work they are able to do with the 200 or so people they have there to the disruption to their 1,000 customers in the community. In 150 years of history, Stewarts has never had to overcome anything like this. So yes, he will say something if he sees something.

“When you see a group of young boys hanging out together,” he says, “you think,” Well, that just goes against the purpose of everything everyone does. “I was not afraid to tell the strange group I would see outside, certainly not. Some young boys might listen to me from time to time. If he registers with one of them and that ‘One less is released in this group next time, which reduces the rate of infection and the chances of further spread.

“I would have different perspectives for many people because I see what is going on in Stewarts and the impact of this virus. When people are not in this line of work or don’t see it on a daily basis, they can be a bit hypocritical and not focus on enforcing the restrictions. But I think the majority of people have been really, really good and in terms of flattening the curve, we are somewhat doing it and reaching the goal. “

The past six weeks have been turned upside down, he says. Rock’s fundraising role had to take a back seat while he made himself available for the simple bolt and nut stuff around the place. He was half caterer, half courier, half gofer, half racer. Everything necessary to support colleagues at the very end.

“I am on the periphery of things. I work outside, I try to do what I can for the organization and the people who are in the middle of it. I am on campus obviously but I am not in the houses themselves. Frontline caregivers are doing incredible work. It is inspiring to see him and to be around him.

Dean Rock, James McCarthy and Con O’Callaghan celebrate Dublin’s victory over Kerry in the final recovery in Ireland last September. Photography: James Crombie / Inpho

“The way they face the situation is quite amazing. It can’t be easy to be literally stuck in the house for 24 hours a day. You can’t go out, which is extremely difficult. Usually they could go out for walks and go to the local cafe, but they just don’t have that yet. What they do for Stewarts service users and what they do for Irish society in general is extremely inspiring. I’m just very proud to be associated with people like that.

“It is natural that there is a huge fear. Organizations like ours will have to embark on a new way of doing business. Who knows if things will return to normal again? It will take a long time before we get past things like social distancing and it completely changes what we do.

“It’s new for everyone. Slowly but surely, things became normal in their own way. A pandemic is a crazy time for society, but these people are doing an incredible job of containing it and limiting its spread. “

In the community, the problems are different and, in their own way, more knotted. The idea of ​​Stewarts is based on personal development and independence. Normally, this is a step-by-step approach to helping a group of people that society rarely prioritizes. But it depends a lot on normal human connection, things you never think about.

“Within Stewarts, we have a full-time canteen made up of many service users, different cafes, etc. We have a florist in the local community where our guys work. There is a Job Advocacy Service (JAS) system that provides a link to employment – so many of our service users would work in places like SuperValu, Starbucks and Costa, places like that. And all of that has been removed and removed from them now. It’s pretty much their everyday life.

“They come in for their physical activity, they engage in a gym program on a weekly basis on campus and it is also taken away from them. We do programs online with them but it is not the same. exercising alone rather than with your friends and family is not easy for anyone.

“Their jobs, their social life, everything is gone. So you find yourself in mental health concerns, well-being and things like that. And those with intellectual disabilities are already a fairly vulnerable group. It is extremely difficult. “

Rock has gradually started putting on his fundraising hat over the weeks. There is never enough money, even in good times. But the need is more urgent than ever at this time. Out of nowhere, a huge part of their clientele has become isolated in their own home and has little more than a phone to keep in touch with the outside world.

Dublin’s Dean Rock celebrates their goal against Mayo in the Allianz Football League Division 1 game at MacHale Park in Elvery in February. Photography: Evan Logan / Inpho

“Many of our service users live at home and they may not have – and in many cases do not have the communication resources that most people take for granted. It is a great void that suddenly appears in their lives. Basically, if we can raise enough money to at least get them an iPad or tablet so that they can interact with their friends and feel connected in some way to the people in their lives, then we can begin to fill this void. “

And so, next Friday (May 1), he and four other colleagues from Stewarts Care are trying to cover 150 km inside the Palmerstown campus between sunrise and sunset. Each will run 30 km, performing relay stages of 5 km each in the early morning and hoping to finish it before sunset in the early evening. Presumably, as an elite sportsman in the field, should Rock keep up?

“If they count on me, we have big problems,” he laughs. “I wouldn’t normally do 30 km in one day, I’ll tell you. There is a one kilometer track around the bungalows so yes, five laps away, then take your break for a few hours and start again. There are also a few other groups that do this at home. Ballymun does, Dublin miners do. I hope we will raise some checks. “

On the football side, its club and county teams now only exist in the ether. You are now a face on WhatsApp, a teammate on Zoom. He maintains his routines and runs and kicks as much as anything. This weekend would have been the second round of the Dublin club championship. Westmeath was in Leinster for the first time in a month. Everything will happen when it does.

“At first everyone was optimistic and determined to make the most of it. It was cool and there was something new. There was a lot of commitment and dynamism and I hope it will all pass in a number of weeks, maybe we will just miss the end of the national league, maybe we will just miss a few club matches , that sort of thing . But the novelty is a kind of exhaustion of training by yourself.

“I think people are a little worried now. They want some sort of clarification from the GAA regarding the likelihood of a championship, the club situation, are we going to play a whole Ireland winter, all that sort of thing. I know it is very difficult for them to make this call because they have to wait for the advice of the health authorities. So everyone understands.

“There are days when it goes well for you and there are days when motivation is low. It is very difficult to train when you do not see a list of projectors in sight or when you do not have a goal of six or eight weeks to come. In general, I guess you are really just exercising for your mental health and physical well-being and it’s good in itself. Tipping is important, but it’s very difficult when you don’t know what’s going on around the corner. “

For now, the corner seems distant. Rock can only put one foot in front of the other, like everyone else. Next Friday’s race is as much a diversion as a fundraiser, a way of reacting to the crisis through its own expression. There is no football to play but it can go out and run, sweat and be alive. Even now, sport is leaning towards the light.

“It’s a huge moment of achievement for everyone in the world. The things you would take for granted, I don’t think we will be more laid back. All of your regular routines and all of your daily activities have been cut, and it is actually scary to think that it could happen so quickly.

“I hope everyone does what they can and when the restrictions are relaxed in the coming weeks, people will always follow the new rules. We are all responsible for the health of the country. If we start to be too relaxed with all of this, we could have it much longer than we imagine. Everyone wants things back to a kind of normalcy and I think sport will have a huge role to play in this. “

For more information on the Run Against The Sun challenge, see @ DeanRock14 on Twitter.