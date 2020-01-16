Dean Wells strikes back after Lee Elliott calls him to Insta

Dean Wells has struck back Lee Elliott who criticized Network 10 for having cast him in Dancing With The Stars Australia.

Just a few hours after ten, the cast of this year’s dance comp, the former The Bachelorette Contestant, was revealed Lee Elliott she called on Insta and wrote:

“When did this country start celebrating unbearable, sexist, chauvinistic bigots?”

Credit: Instagram

The villain of Married At First Sight has now attacked his rival Reality Star.

“I’m as far from all of these things as a person can,” said Dean.

“Everyone has a right to their opinion. However, if they had ever met me, they would know that I am as far away from all these things as a person can be. I do not judge anyone by gender, ethnicity, sexuality or other such features.

“I choose to ignore negativity and focus on the challenge, learn to dance, and hopefully raise money for my nominated charity, the BridgIT Water Foundation. That’s what the show is about. “

“Dancing with the stars is a great show and I am honored and honored to be chosen from such a talented group of people,” concluded Dean.