DeAndre Arnold: From being suspended at the Oscars

If you’re watching the news last week, then I’m sure you know about DeAndre Arnold. If not, let me pay you.

DeAndre Arnold reigns from Mont Belvieu, Texas. Arnold is a senior senior student preparing to graduate in the spring. The only thing, though, is that he didn’t go to school last week.

Barbers Hill High School suspended the teenager after refusing to cut his dreadlocks to attend graduation. Arnold and his mother, Sandy, told news agencies that they comply with the school’s dress code.

The dress code of ISD Barbers Hill

The original dress code calls on all students to have their hair over their collar at all times. Arnold said he always tied his dreadlocks to follow the rules. However, his mother revealed that three months prior to his graduation, the independent Barbers Hill School District changed the code, stating that hair should be clean and well-groomed and not extend to male students at any time below the eyebrows, pods or the top of a T-shirt collar-including fall. “

And while the United Urban Alumni Association views this as a “black and white issue”, ISD Barbers Hill Inspector Greg Poole said it’s not about dreadlocks or race, only the length of his hair.

Arnold states that his dreadlock is part of his father’s culture. his father is from Trinidad and the teenager is embracing this part of him and does not intend to cut his hair.

DeAndre receives high profile support

After the issue of the ISD by Barbers Hill sent a tweet about the dress code, many people on social media tweeted to support Arnold’s choices. Eventually, the reason for Arnold’s suspension came to the sports world and Hollywood, with many showing support for him.

DeAndre Hopkins of Houston tweeted in support of Texas teen-Hopkins also sporting dreadlocks.

Never cut your Deandre Arnold locks.

– Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) January 22, 2020

In addition, Bernice King, daughter of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., tweeted in the school district, saying Arnold’s hair “does not reflect accuracy”.

Deandre’s locks do not reflect the “accuracy” or deviation from what should be a “high expectation” in a school trying to reflect the Loving Community.

– Be King (@BerniceKing) January 23, 2020

Arnold was also invited by Ellen DeGeneres to appear on her show earlier in the week to discuss the issue and talk about her ambitions to become a veterinarian in the future. The talk host spoke with his school district to review and allow him to return to school and graduate.

“I’m begging you. This kid is a good kid. He’s worth graduating, walking with all the other kids,” he said. “He’s a good guy. I just urge you to do the right thing. Please.”

After the interview, Alicia Keys surprised Arnold with a $ 20,000 check to pursue college education. Check out the full interview below:

But the surprises didn’t stop there! On Friday, the production team behind the Oscar-winning short, Hair Love, invited DeAndre and his mother to be their official guests at the Feb. 9 Oscars – Hair Love follows the story of an African American father has also dreadlocks, trying to do his daughter’s hair for the first time.

The Love Hair team includes creator Matthew A. Cherry and producers, actress Gabrielle Union and her husband, former NBA player Dwayne Wade.

Cherry posted the video on his Twitter account, stating that if Arnold’s school “didn’t want to let him walk his graduation because of his hair, we realized he had to walk with us on the red carpet at #Oscars as a specialist invited us. “

After receiving the invitation, Arnold said it was difficult to get, but he was also excited.

“It makes sense in my mind that people who have such a great voice are by my side and they are with me. I like it. I appreciate the fact that I really do.”

He also thanked his mother for being with him every step of the way.