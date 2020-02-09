DeAndre Arnold has received national attention for dreadlocks, now traveling to Los Angeles for the Oscars

LOS ANGELES, California – When the name DeAndre Arnold started circulating after being suspended from a Barbers Hill high school in Mont Belvieu, he never imagined becoming a modern social activist.

DeAndre was the center of controversy after claiming that his high school prohibited him from wearing dreadlocks over a certain length. The school allegedly threatened him, saying he would not be allowed to cross the stage to graduate.

Several celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, heard her story and decided to take matters into their own hands. Hundreds of positive comments have flooded DeAndre’s social media accounts, encouraging him to keep his hair long, which he says he has been growing for some time.

Texas teenager whose dreadlocks violated school dress code was invited to the Oscars by the “ Hair Love ” team

In the end, DeAndre was invited to attend the Oscars, courtesy of the team behind the nominated short film “Hair Love”.

Matthew A. Cherry, the author and co-director of “Hair Love”, tweeted that he would like the teenager to be their special guest.

ABC anchor Chauncy Glover flew to Los Angeles, alongside DeAndre and his family, to document every step of his Oscar debut and his #HAIRLOVE journey!

Here is #DeAndresJourney:

Day 1: “DeAndre Arnold is on the cloud 9. We woke up early this morning and headed straight for a famous style studio here in Los Angeles. DeAndre was outfitted for an awesome tuxedo to rock the red carpet tomorrow. He loves everything from the bow-tie, to shoes, to the color of the costume He’s going to kill him on the red carpet tomorrow at the Oscars! This Texas kid has become a star in his own right. Even walking down the street here in Los People in Angeles know him and know his story and congratulate him on defending himself by telling his school that he would not cut his dreadlocks. I headed for lunch now and then with a busy schedule. DeAndre’s parents are here too and her mom keeps crying and getting emotional for her son. A negative situation has become more positive than they had imagined!

Stay tuned.

Day 2: “” DeAndre, welcome to Hollywood. You’ve arrived, “shouted a character on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. I hang around DeAndre most of the day – I’ve met, he’s very shy and low-key and really hates a lot of attention.” I’m really not used to this. I normally keep it to myself, “he said. But, he’s also getting used to his new fame and having fun. Saturday was a long day though. Dove does it all! Wardobe. He met stylists , trying to find the perfect tuxedo … and he did! This young man is also very grateful for this once in a lifetime opportunity. But, he also understands that there are people who ask: didn’t you just cut your hair? “He said, ‘I have nothing to say to the critics because I don’t focus on all the negatives in the world, I like to focus on the positives and I get far too much support to worry for some reviews. I hope I am the catalyst for greater cultural recognition and less cultural ignorance. That’s my goal here, “he said.” He is extremely close to his parents. Honestly, I can’t say if he’s a “mom boy” or a “dad boy”. We ate pizza. He asked me about being a journalist. He loves animals and wants to be a veterinarian. This kid certainly has a senior year to remember !! “I can’t wait until tomorrow,” said DeAndre. I asked him if he could meet someone tomorrow on the red carpet. “It would be Will Smith. I’ve watched all of his movies all my life, so if I see him, I could have a heart attack.” “

Day 3: “I see why DeAndre made the decision not to cut his locks when school officials told him that they were too long and did not follow the district dress code policy. This kid likes his “crown”, as he calls it. We were getting up early this morning starting to get ready for the day. A hairstylist spent his morning twisting DeAndre’s locks to make sure they looked very well cared for and fresh once he got on the red carpet. he had to grow his hair and how meticulous the process is to keep it healthy. His mother also appreciates the process. morning putting on makeup and styling in the next room. DeAndre sometimes seems overwhelmed and always surprised that this is happening to him. He is also very grateful to Dove who takes note of all this. I asked him if he thought that that will have it was much less stressful and much easier if he had just cut his hair to meet district guidelines. And he said he would come back and make the same decision to defend what he believes in. Now is the time to put on this tuxedo and go!

Meanwhile, my photograph Noe and I went to see how close we could get to Hollywood Boulevard as they put the finishing touches on it before the stars arrived for the Oscars. Most of the roads around the Dolby Theater are all blocked. People have been here since last night to claim their seats here on the side so that they can get the perfect position to see their favorite celebrities. ”

