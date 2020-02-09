DeAndre Arnold has received national attention for his dreadlocks and is now traveling to Los Angeles for the Oscars

LOS ANGELES, California – When the name DeAndre Arnold started circulating after being suspended from a Barbers Hill high school in Mont Belvieu, he never imagined becoming a modern social activist.

DeAndre was the center of controversy after claiming that his high school prohibited him from wearing dreadlocks over a certain length. The school allegedly threatened him, saying he would not be allowed to cross the stage to graduate.

Several celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, heard her story and decided to take matters into their own hands. Hundreds of positive comments have flooded DeAndre’s social media accounts, encouraging him to keep his hair long, which he says he has been growing for some time.

Texas teenager whose dreadlocks violated school dress code was invited to the Oscars by the “ Hair Love ” team

In the end, DeAndre was invited to attend the Oscars, courtesy of the team behind the nominated short film “Hair Love”.

Matthew A. Cherry, the author and co-director of “Hair Love”, tweeted that he would like the teenager to be their special guest.

ABC anchor Chauncy Glover flew to Los Angeles, alongside DeAndre and his family, to document every step of his Oscar debut and his #HAIRLOVE journey!

Here is #DeAndresJourney:

“DeAndre Arnold is on the cloud 9. We woke up early this morning and headed straight for a famous style studio here in Los Angeles. DeAndre was outfitted for an awesome tuxedo to rock on the red carpet tomorrow. He likes everything , from the bow tie, to the shoes, to the color of the costume He will kill him on the red carpet tomorrow at the Oscars!

This Texas kid has become a full-fledged star. Even walking down the street here in Los Angeles, people know him and know his story and they congratulate him for defending himself by telling his school that he would not cut his dreadlocks.

I was headed for lunch now, then continue with a busy schedule. DeAndre’s parents are there too and his mom just can’t stop crying and getting emotional for his son. A negative situation has become more positive than they had imagined!

Stay tuned.

There will also be an evening vigil for the “ accidental activist ” here in Houston Sunday evening at the Cool Runnings restaurant at 8270 W. Belfort from 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

.