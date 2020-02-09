Deandre Arnold, Texas teenager suspended for dreadlocks, invited to the Oscars by the ‘Hair Love’ team

LOS ANGELES – A Texas teenager who made the national news after learning that his dreadlocks had violated his school’s dress code would attend the Oscars with permission from the team behind the Oscar-nominated short film “Hair Love”.

Matthew A. Cherry, the author and co-director of “Hair Love”, tweeted Friday that Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade were inviting teen Deandre Arnold to the show as a special guest.

Cherry said Union and Wade plan to transport Arnold and his family to Los Angeles for the February 9 performance and cover the family’s accommodation. They worked with the personal care brand Dove, said Cherry, who would cover the wardrobe and other expenses for Arnold and his mother, Sandy, on Oscar Sunday.

“Deandre has already changed schools, but I hope we will be able to help him give him the platform he and his story deserve. We are so proud and we look forward to meeting him,” said said Cherry.

Cherry then tweeted a video in which he, Union and Wade spoke personally to Arnold. In it, Union explained how she and Wade were originally involved in the film: “When we heard about this incredible story of a young black father with long, beautiful locks just trying to figure out how to do them daughter’s hair, we knew we had to support it in every way possible. “

She added, “The same way as when we heard about your story and you just wanted to wear your hair the way you want to school, and all the control you face and how much you’ve been steadfast in defending yourself. “

“We love the way you are doing, and we wanted to do something special for you,” added Wade.

Union and Wade both have production credits for the animated short film, which tells the story of a black father who learns how to get his daughter’s hair done when his wife is not available to do it. night before a big event.

In an interview with the Associated Press this week, Cherry discussed the link between “Hair Love” and Arnold’s story: “As you know, our hair is often controlled. We can’t wear it in certain environments work or some schools. story about the young Houston gentleman named DeAndre Arnold who can’t wear his hair like mine because they changed a rule … We wanted to normalize in experience. It was important for us to introduce a black father who was young, who had tattoos. I think if you saw someone like him on the street, you would assume that it was not a loving father who combs his daughter. We are just trying to change the conversation, one project at a time. “

Arnold, a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mount Belvieu in southeast Texas, said he had been expelled from school and would not be allowed to attend his graduation ceremony after the school said her hairstyle violated the school’s dress code.

Barbers Hill Independent School District officials said it was not a race and that the school allows dreadlocks but has rules for the length of male students’ hair.

“There is no dress code policy that prohibits any cornrow or any other method of wearing hair,” district director Greg Poole said last week. “Our policy limits the duration. It has been like this for 30 years.”

