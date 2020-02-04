Dear Abby: Curious neighbor keeps asking how much I have paid for my things

LOVE ABBY: I need help dealing with a neighbor problem. “Diane” and I have been neighbors for five years. We both have primary school daughters who ride the bus.

At the bus stop Diane always knows something about my daughter or me that makes me uncomfortable. She will ask things like, “Are those new shoes?” “I love that coat. Was it expensive?” “You have a new hairstyle; did it cost a lot?” Or “Wow, how can you afford such beautiful clothes for your daughter?” she? ‘

I find her curious and annoying. Most other parents avoid her, probably because of this behavior. I try to afford the things I have, and I don’t feel that I need to discuss with anyone for my child or myself. Other than this, she is a nice neighbor. What is the best way to stop her from asking these questions? I try to ignore them, but this has been going on for years, and I am losing. – RECORDED IN NORTH CAROLINA

BEST ANNOUNCED: The surest way to get your neighbor to stop asking these types of questions would be the direct approach. Tell her such questions that make you uncomfortable and please don’t ask anymore. If she persists, repeat this until she finally receives the message.

LOVE ABBY: I try to let go of my crippling driving fear, so I have not received a driver’s license. I’m not sure why I get so nervous and scared when I’m behind the wheel. I really need a car to get around my family and myself. I wish I knew what caused this. Can you please help me find out? – FEAR OR DRIVING

DEAR F.O.D.: Gladly. The quickest way to find out what causes your driving anxiety is to discuss this with a recognized mental health professional – if possible someone specializing in treating patients with phobias. Your doctor or health care provider must be able to refer you to someone who is qualified.

LOVE ABBY: A few months ago my wife and I invited another couple to dinner. The man was on his phone all the time and showed us YouTube videos that he apparently found interesting. After dinner he complained that he no longer had any data and wanted us to give us our WiFi password so that he could continue to watch his videos. I reluctantly gave him access, but it really irritated me. Isn’t it rude for a guest to ask to use your WiFi? – NOT SO INTERESTING

BEST NOT SO INTERESTED: It was not rude to ask for your WiFi password. In some circles it is normal. What WHAT was rude was that a guest could monopolize the conversation as the dinner guest did. I bet it will be a long time before you invite that couple again.

