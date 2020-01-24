Dear Abby: Do I have to do a funeral for my cheating husband?

LOVE ABBY: I have been married for 37 years. During that time my husband cheated on me and became the father of several children.

As we grew older, I started thinking about definitive arrangements. If he dies, would I be wrong because I had not given him a funeral or memorial service or had one for his sisters and brothers? I feel it would be disrespectful to me if the children that were the result of his affairs, and possibly their mothers, were there.

Although my daughters love their father, I believe they would support my decisions. – ANGRY WOMAN IN GEORGIA

BEST ANGRY WOMAN: You are not required to hold a funeral or memorial for your cheating spouse. If his sisters, brothers, mistresses and their children want to give him one, they can take responsibility. If you still feel the way you do today after his death, you, your daughters and some close friends can go out for a nice lunch or dinner to acknowledge the occasion.

Postscript Devil’s cake for dessert would be suitable.

LOVE ABBY: My parents divorced 10 years ago when I was freshman in college. My mother didn’t want the divorce. My father initiated it, but they constantly fought when they were together. Not long after, Dad started a relationship with a colleague, his current wife, who, according to my mother, was the reason he left her.

I got married at the end of the year and I know that mom can’t control her emotions when daddy’s wife is present. My parents can keep it kind if they are alone, but I see no way to exclude Dad’s wife without upset him. What is the less painful option: my mother gets upset or my father gets upset? – WANT FAMILY HARMONY

BEST WISHES: Talk to your mother. Explain that you want your wedding to be inclusive and that you don’t want to spoil this special day. If she thinks she can’t control her anger, she shouldn’t be present. Inviting your father and not his wife will be considered an insult and he will probably refuse to be part of it.

LOVE ABBY: I married a man 24 years ago. At that time I had a daughter of 6. My new husband welcomed her and she regards him as her father. However, his parents never considered her theirs. They took several family trips with all their grandchildren, but excluded my daughter.

Fast forward to today: My daughter lives in a different state. These cousins ​​all have children, just like my daughter. Every birthday and Christmas I buy the mentioned children’s presents for nieces and nephews, but I assume that because my daughter lives in another state, nobody buys her children anything.

Is it wrong that this upset me? Do I have to keep buying gifts for all those children if my daughter’s children are left out? – GOING OUT IN ILLINOIS

BEST LINKS OUT: You are not wrong. Given the circumstances you have been more than generous. Because your nieces and nephews are now grown up, send them cards for the holidays. The same applies to their children. And if you are asked why, then tell them the truth – that gift giving is supposed to be an exchange, and your daughter was seriously inadequate.

