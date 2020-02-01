Dear Abby: family members stay with us, but do not socialize with us

LOVE ABBY: I have a problem that I have not seen in your column before. My husband comes from a large family with brothers and sisters who are scattered far and wide. We live in the home state and are happy to accommodate his brothers and sisters (families, dogs) when they come home to ask if they want to stay with us.

Although it is never said openly, it soon becomes clear that the purpose of their visit is to do activities with people other than my husband and I. In the past we have erased our agendas and we expected to entertain and feed these visitors. It becomes uncomfortable when they unexpectedly leave for events with other people – once a Christmas Eve dinner! Advice? – AWKWARD IN THE MIDDLE

BEST AWKWARD: Do not be confrontational, but when plans are made for the next visit, you and your husband should ask his family members which days or evenings you can expect to entertain. That way you have not erased your agenda unnecessarily to remain alone at the curb.

LOVE ABBY: My fiancé, ‘Mia’, lost her father two years ago and her mother recently announced to the family that she is seeing someone. She stayed in his house and plans to sell her house and move in with him. Mia is very upset.

Her mother is now busy losing her father’s possessions. She feels that her mother is removing her father from their lives. How long did her mother have to wait? Is Mia selfish? Shouldn’t she be happy for her mother? – GO FORWARD IN THE EAST

BEST GO: I hesitate to call your fiancée just as selfish as self-centered. Her mother has waited a respectful time. She did not know her deceased husband from her life or that of her children, but continues with hers, which is healthy.

I wish you had said how long she saw the man she intends to move in with, because it might be relevant. For her own protection, she must discuss her plans with her lawyer to ensure that she – and her possessions – are protected before selling her house.

LOVE ABBY: A good friend of mine is giving a baby shower for her grandson and granddaughter next month. She wants to invite many of her old friends to shower, but most of them have little or no history or relationship with her grandson or his wife, and neither of them really wants them to be invited. However, the grandmother thinks it would be rude not to. Your thoughts? – INVITED IN THE WEST

BEST INVITED: Someone should remind your dear friend that the celebration is not for her and that showers are not organized by close relatives, but by friends of honor. Your friend’s contemporaries would not only not be offended if not invited, they will probably feel relieved. The great-grandmother’s generation has experienced so many showers that they are unlikely to have hurt feelings if the younger generation takes over unless they are very close to the honoree.

