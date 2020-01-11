Dear Abby: I am hurt, I have not been invited to weddings from the sons of my old friend

Loading...

LOVE ABBY: I have had a friend, “Kimberly” for 52 years, since the first grade. We went through school together. Teachers described her as a “social butterfly.” My father described her as a ‘fake’. She is an extroverted person with a nice personality and many friends. I’m more of an introvert, but I have some good friends. We are both happily married with children and grandchildren.

I moved from our home 28 years ago, but we kept in touch. Kim calls me on my birthday, etc. We talk on the phone every few months and meet for lunch when I go back to visit. She refers to me as her “oldest and dearest friend.”

I invited Kim to all four of my children’s weddings. She was not present, but sent gifts. (Kim is frightened and does not like to travel.) When her older son married two years ago, I was not invited, but I sent a generous gift. Now her younger son is getting married and again, I am not invited.

I would like to share in Kim’s joy. There are people present that I would like to see. I feel like a fool. Do you think my father was right about Kim? Am I on her ‘C’ list when I thought I had an ‘A’ rating? I feel like a 12 year old who was excluded from a slumber party. Do I have to tell her how hurt I am or continue in this fake relationship for the next 20 years? – SUCKER PUNCHED IN KANSAS

BEST SUCKER PUNCHED: Don’t create a silent resentment that could end your long friendship with Kim. Talk to your old friend about your feelings. Depending on who has paid the bill for these shindigs, you may blame the wrong person.

Traditionally, the parents of the bride pay for the marriage of their daughter; more recently the lucky couples pay for it themselves. For financial reasons, they may need to shorten the guest list. That is why you are not invited. Also, the young couple may have preferred to include more of their own friends, which limits the number of invitations that the groom’s parents could make.

LOVE ABBY: I am a senior who lives alone. I was married many years ago, but it ended in divorce. I could not father a child.

My brothers and sisters all have husbands and children. I’m an aunt to many. My problem? The children no longer call me ‘aunt’. When they were little, it gave me such warm feelings to be called aunt or aunt. I felt loved and respected. Now that they have grown up with their own children, they call me by my first name.

Am I crazy about this? These same cousins ​​still call their parents ‘mom’ and ‘daddy’. I named my own aunts with the title well into the 1950s until they died. Abby, am I old-fashioned trying to keep my title in a world where respect seems to belong to the past? – ALWAYS AUNTIE IN MINNESOTA

BEST AUNT: I don’t think you’re crazy, and whether you’re old-fashioned (or not) is irrelevant. Tell your cousins ​​how much you appreciated being called ‘aunt’ and ask them to resume the title. If you had a close relationship with them when they grew up, I’m sure they will respect your desire – especially if you tell them why.

