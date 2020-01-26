Dear Abby: I have moved to be with my daughters, but someone rarely sees me

LOVE ABBY: My husband and I retired five years ago and moved to a small town where my two daughters and two grown-up grandchildren live. We moved here from another state to be close to them and to other family members who live closer but not in this city.

I am sad and hurt by the way one of my daughters treats me. She almost never invites us to her home – maybe twice a year, when other family members are visiting the city – and I think she only includes us because she feels obligated. She told me that her husband “hates” me. I was shocked because I was rarely around him and always did my best to be kind to him.

When I asked her why he hated me, her answer was that he doesn’t like anyone! He has a lot of control. He does not allow her to call at specific times and insists that she stay at home when he is home, etc.

His best friend can always come home and make himself comfortable. His family members are welcome to stay in their house, sometimes in the city, sometimes for several days. When I invite family members, my daughter comes for a short time and then tells me to go home. Her husband never accompanies her, even though he is invited.

I make it a point not to call their home phone. I text her when needed, but she has to switch off her phone if he doesn’t want to be bothered. I wanted to be in my daughter’s life, but I am not welcome. Why? – SEEDLY SOUTHERN LADY

DEAR MRS: When you decided to make the move to get closer to your daughter, did she share your excitement? If not, this may be the reason – or part of the reason – for her husband’s reaction to you. If that is not the reason, this is because your daughter married a man with serious control problems and is willing to allow it for whatever reason. It may have nothing to do with you.

LOVE ABBY: Is there an existing or evolving tradition regarding the last name to be given to the children of parents who already have a hyphen? For example, if “James Moreland-Ashford” marries “Sarah Rosen-Hubbard,” what family name should their children use?

Certainly, no parent wants to saddle his child with four hyphens, but choosing only one or one of each parent can offend one or more grandparents and other family members.

I heard about a family who dropped all their existing surnames and chose a completely new one for both parents and their children. Family members in both families were not doing well. It also turned out to be a challenge with regard to the professional life of the parents, because they had to re-introduce themselves to all their colleagues and customers.

Do you have advice for us and our children with hyphens? – OVERLOADED IN CALIFORNIA

BEST OVERLOADED: I saw this situation coming decades ago. My advice is exactly this: keep it simple and don’t let anyone else’s ego influence your decision. Your children will thank you for that.

