Dear Abby: Just like me, my adult children touch abusive relationships

LOVE ABBY: I married someone who turned out to be very abusive and in control of me and the children. I felt powerless to go with them because of the emotional control, and I had no way of earning a living to support them.

They are all adults now, and three of them have had unhealthy relationships. I know their example of a good marriage or long-term relationship was terrible because of the way their father treated me. I live with the guilt and pain of it, but otherwise it is painful to see three of my four children in similar abusive relationships.

When two of my girls contact me when things are not going well, I support and try to be helpful. I think my question is, given my example of an unhealthy marriage, will any advice I give them fall on deaf ears? Do I just have to listen? I don’t feel that everything I say will help. – ACCIDENTAL MOM IN THE SOUTH

BEST ACCIDENTAL MOM: Of course you have to listen, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have to consider what happens to them. It can be very useful to point out to them that what they saw during their childhood was not normal – and explain what acceptable behavior IS in an adult relationship.

You can also apologize for not having been stronger before, and declare that their father had affected your self-confidence to such an extent that you were paralyzed. If their experiences are the same as yours, point it out and give them the National Domestic Violence Hotline number (800-799-7233). If you do that, it might not only open their eyes, but also give them the escape they need.

LOVE ABBY: My brothers and sisters and I have always enjoyed spending quality time together, and we come together for “Siblings Day” every eight to 10 weeks. There is no set schedule or specific date; one of us calls the others and says, “I need some time for brothers and sisters.” room and enjoy the laughter that comes with it. It is a time when we just enjoy being family.

Our brother’s girlfriend, a very nice person, arrived the last three times we met, uninvited. Talk about a party pooper. We explained as kindly as we know how these times are very important to us. Our brother has asked her to allow us as a family this time, but she just smiles and says it’s grown up for grown-ups to need each other. (She has six siblings who live nearby and with whom she keeps in touch.)

We all love each other and are aware that life is really short and that we are very lucky to have this close bond while so many families do not. Can you imagine what we can do to make her understand what this time together means to us and that she is the ultimate uninvited guest? – ONLY THE SIBS IN LOUISIANA

BEST SIBS: What a gal! Your brother’s girlfriend does not have the right to judge that your family spends time together as “stupid.” It is the height of coarseness. Point out to him that her behavior is an important red flag for him to consider. The next time she comes by uninvited, your brother must put his foot down and not let her penetrate.

DEAR READERS: Today we remember the birthday of Eerw. Martin Luther King Jr., who was tortured in 1968 for civil rights. At the time of insanity, he was a voice of reason when he preached eloquently: “Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.”

