Dear Abby: Mama interferes with a romance that could have lasted forever

LOVE ABBY: Parents often write to you to ask for advice about their children, apparently asking permission to concentrate where they shouldn’t.

When I was twenty, I went out with a man who had just returned from the Navy. I saw him – and others – while working and studying. Sometimes I would drive 40 miles to visit him and stay with my mother. At one point he told me that we would no longer see each other. He does not remember the details of the conversation, and neither do I. I really liked him and maybe I was in love.

I discovered years later that my mother had called him to her house and told him to marry me or let me go. We were both young and not ready for marriage. I have no idea what she had to do that. Sometimes I wish I had talked to her about it, but it would not have changed anything.

He and I have visited a few times in recent years. We are both married to wonderful people, had children and had a good life. Yet there has always been the question: what if Mom had not intervened?

Abby, please advise parents to interfere with their own affairs, especially when it comes to adult children. – AMAZING FIFTH YEARS

DEAR F.Y.W: I cannot guess whether that romance would have led to a marriage if your mother had stayed out of it, and neither can you. Fortunately, you and the young man started a happy life and successful marriages.

Some mothers cannot resist the temptation to interfere with the lives of their adult children. Today, it is called “parenting of helicopters,” if it is constant, and the unfortunate result can turn off rather than help, because it prevents children from solving their own problems.

LOVE ABBY: My 30-year-old brother is struggling with substance abuse. It has been going on for years. After countless trips to rehabilitation, inpatient, outpatient and all step programs, he still uses. Periodically he will be sober for a short time, but it never lasts. For a long time I was torn between total dissociation or the sporadic run-in at family events.

Seven months ago, his baby boy was born into his system with drugs. Birds of a feather come together, I think. Since then he has not been invited to my home or to an event that I have organized. My mother and the rest of my brothers and sisters still invite him into their homes and pretend that his lifestyle choices are in order.

Do I have to boycott family functions (holiday gatherings, summer barbecues, birthday parties for my children, nieces and nephews) because they all continue to allow him? I really don’t know what’s here. Please help. – HAD ENOUGH IN NEW YORK

BEST HAD ENOUGH: Your brother has an addiction that he seems unable to shake. It is a disease that persists despite treatment. If you prefer not to include him at events that you organize or invite him to your home, that is your right. But if you abandon family events in an attempt to punish him, you only isolate yourself, and I see nothing positive to gain from it. Because your feelings about this situation are so strong, the final decision is yours.

