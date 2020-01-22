Dear Abby: Mother of 6 thinks she cannot leave her cheating husband

LOVE ABBY: I just found out that my husband of 18 is going to connect websites. He says he only looked at the pictures, but I don’t believe him. I caught him cheated twice in the past, so it’s hard to trust him.

My problem is that he knows I can’t leave him because I have no job, no skills, no money – nothing. I went to live directly from my parents’ house to live with him after our wedding. We have six children and one on the way. He will continue to go to these websites because he knows I am stuck. What should I do? – SOON MOTHER OF SEVEN

BEST QUICK MOTHER OF SEVEN: The first thing to do is go to your doctor and be checked for STDs. If you are healthy, thank your higher strength. If you are not, arrange for treatment, get well and talk to a lawyer. Your situation may not be as hopeless as you think.

Do you have family or friends that you can stay with when you leave, change your life and become self-sufficient? It may require job training and time, but please consider it.

I doubt that your husband will have much time for philandering if he has six children to take care of himself in addition to his job. I also doubt that few or no women with whom he would make contact would like to be the immediate mother of six. And one more thing: use contraception from now on.

LOVE ABBY: I’ve been divorced for 30 years. During this time my ex-wife has rarely spoken to me and has not said a word to me in the last 10 years. There have been many occasions and events at my son’s house to celebrate my granddaughter’s birthday, etc. My ex and many other people are present, but nobody actually speaks to me. I have been completely ignored.

I have a strong feeling that my ex told people during the divorce that I was beating or abusing her. (Not true!) She told my sister about this. I believe it was a trick to deduce from the fact that she had cheated on me. Anyway, this situation is extremely hurtful and unpleasant. Any idea how to deal with this? – OSTRACIZED AND PALALYZED

DEAR O. & P.: Have you tried to start a conversation? Have you asked these people why they give you the silent treatment? They are honest questions.

After 30 years, it’s a bit late to correct the mindset that your ex may have caused these family members to have about you. But if you try to spread the word that she cheated at this late hour, it won’t achieve anything positive, and I don’t recommend it.

Postscript If silence continues, I recommend that you bring someone – a friend or a date – to these meetings. At least you have someone to talk to.

LOVE ABBY: I have an acquaintance that I see occasionally. He recently told me he is getting married. When I congratulated him, I wanted to ask who the happy groom is because I often thought he was gay, but I found out that he was marrying a woman. What is the right way to ask this question today, because we can all get married, I am happy to say. – PUNCH IN NEVADA

BEST PONDING: A subtle way to ask that question would be: “Congratulations! What is the name of your happy fiancé?

