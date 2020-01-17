Dear Abby: My friend, married but divorced, takes the time to request a divorce

LOVE ABBY: I’ve been dating my boyfriend for almost a year. I love him and we have an undeniable bond that I have never had with anyone else. The problem is that he is divorced but not yet divorced from his wife.

I find it difficult to get ahead in the relationship and meet his family when he has not applied for divorce. He says he’s going to file a file, and he doesn’t seem to think much, but it is uncomfortable to meet his son and family members under these circumstances. It is almost as if this is a test run to see if I fit the part before it finishes everything.

He and his wife have been divorced for just a year and I am ready to start a family. Our timing seems off, but he treats me so well that it’s hard to let him go. Do I have to put our relationship on hold until he ends his divorce, or will he blame me for not supporting me? What if his divorce is only temporary and he just enjoys it? Can I be a second-hand? – THAT HAVE DOUBTS IN CALIFORNIA

BEST DOUBTS: You ask intelligent questions. You have been helpful for some time now. Did you talk about getting married and starting a family together? If not, you should, so you have an idea if his divorce is temporary and what a realistic time frame would be. Once you know what that is, it doesn’t hurt to meet his son and his family, if only to see how they respond to you.

Whether you could be this man’s side chick depends on how long you plan to stay in a holding pattern, waiting for him to do something concrete. Some women wait for years just to keep things from working as they had hoped.

LOVE ABBY: My sister “Dana” has spent decades caring for our disabled sister, which meant that Dana and her family sacrificed a lot to take care of her. The rest of us siblings live outside the city and have no responsibility.

Our disabled sister recently passed away and has left a legacy that is now pending. I suggested to my other brothers and sisters that before the estate is divided equally, we must reserve enough space for Dana and her husband to take a long-awaited and well-deserved vacation. It is something that I know Dana longed for, but they will not hear about it!

I cannot believe that my brothers and sisters behave this way. They say that Dana can take a vacation on what she inherits, but that is not the point. Although we all had free weekends and were able to go on vacation, Dana was extremely limited because our disabled sister could not travel and needed a caregiver. How do I change the appearance of my brothers and sisters? – Disappointed BROTHER

DEAR BROTHER: Your feelings are commendable, but there is no way to force your greedy brothers and sisters to do something for Dana. It seems that your disabled sister died without a will, which could have caused Dana to be reimbursed for her efforts. Your letter emphasizes the importance of writing down final wishes, preferably with the help of a lawyer. I cannot emphasize this strongly enough.

