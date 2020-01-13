Dear Abby: My mother, my fiancee ruined meals for me with their necklace smoking

Loading...

LOVE ABBY: I don’t smoke, but my mother and my fiance are chain smokers. This is especially annoying when we eat together, because they always light up during the meal. For example, they almost always have a cigarette after the salad, another before dessert and then two or three cigarettes. It ruined the meal for me.

I am really disappointed in my fiance, who seems to have forgotten her promise to quit smoking before our anniversary. Can I do something about smoking at the dining table? And do I have to remind my fiancé of her promise to give up cigarettes and be a smoke-free bride? – ANNOUNCED IN ALABAMA

BEST ANNOUNCED: Your mother and your fiance are nicotine addicts. That they cannot get through a meal without lighting at least three cigarettes is alarming. No rule of etiquette requires you to tolerate passive smoking while trying to enjoy your dinner. If they need a solution, they must be attentive enough to apologize from the table to enjoy themselves.

On a slightly different but equally important topic, your fiancé has not “forgotten” her promise to give up cigarettes for your marriage. She ignores it and you didn’t call her. Please. If you marry her, you will spend the rest of her life in a haze of tobacco, which in the future can have a negative effect on your health and that of your children. Do not say that you have not been warned.

LOVE ABBY: My boyfriend of two years and I recently started living together. When we first met, he informed me that he had lost his father to cancer a few years earlier. Although I know a little about his father, it is usually superficial.

As our relationship progressed – withdrawing, talking about our future – I long to know more about his father. What kind of father and husband was he? What special memories does my boyfriend have to spend time with him? However, when I ask questions, I get concise answers without elaboration. If I ask more than one question at a time, I feel like I’m pulling teeth, so I’ll just drop it. When I asked if he wasn’t comfortable talking about it, he says it’s okay, but I still hardly know anything.

The only time he raises his father is around his father’s birthday, the birthday of his death, or the time they found out about his prognosis. At that moment he clearly mourns. I don’t want to hurt my boyfriend anymore and I worry that I’m insensitive by asking him to talk about it. But if we ever want to start a life together and be a family, I want to know more about his father. – CURIOUS IN NEW YORK

BEST CURIOUS: Your friend may not want to discuss his relationship with his father because the subject is painful, either because of his death or because they were not close. If you want more details, you might be more lucky to ask your friend’s mother or his siblings if he has one. Because the subject clearly makes him uncomfortable, backwards.

