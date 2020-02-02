Dear Abby: offered a free cruise for his children, the man breaks loose due to the baggage restrictions

LOVE ABBY: I paid $ 5,000 for a seven-day cruise with my grandchildren. The only thing I asked was that they had to pack a hand luggage and a backpack. My granddaughter and son have a problem with it. I tried to explain that I am disabled and do not want to check in a large bag for her because this is a problem. There is a laundry service on board the ship.

When I went to help her, my son said that I was unreasonable and now our time with our grandchildren is in danger of being canceled! My husband and I are deeply sad. He ordered us to leave his house and said we were ridiculous! I don’t know what to think.

Am I unreasonable? We never told them how much we spent. We just explained that a checked bag would put us in more stress. We also rented a compact car for after our cruise to bring the grands, who are 15 and 16, to the mall and theme park. We do not understand the problem. – CRUISER Grandma

BEST CRUISER: Your letter proves the truth of the saying “no good deed will go unpunished.” To say that your son reacted excessively would be an understatement.

As hosts, you and your husband have the right to issue some guidelines. Inexperienced travelers are often tempted to pack, and that seems to be true here. If you have not raised the subject of the cost of the cruise with your son and you are concerned about towing large pieces of luggage in the small rental car, you should do so. Then at least he will understand why you have given ‘the grands’ a limit. If they want to take larger bags, the children must be responsible for any additional costs. At 15 and 16 both must also be able to carry their own suitcases. It is an opportunity to teach!

LOVE ABBY: A friend of mine had a baby a few months ago. She acts like she is the first and only woman to give birth. It has consumed her to the point that she sends me at least half a dozen photos a day. When I try to move the conversation to other things, she invariably brings the subject back to her baby. She left my wedding early without saying goodbye (she was at the wedding party!) To be with her baby.

I wonder if it would be useful to give her a subtle check on reality, or whether it would destroy our friendship. I would like it to continue, but it seems like a one-way street. – FRUSTRATED FRIEND

BEST FRUSTRATED: Before you give your friend a reality check, I suggest you give one to yourself. Your friend doesn’t talk about anything other than the baby because nothing else is so important to her. By sending you those photos, she doesn’t try to annoy you. She tries to involve you in the development of her dear little one. Because this annoys you so much that you would write to me about it, take a step back instead of saying something to her that you will regret later.

