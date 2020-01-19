Dear Abby: We moved south and love it, but family can’t handle it

LOVE ABBY: My husband and I moved to a warmer climate a few years ago, leaving us more than 1,000 miles away from my adult children. The children all seem to think that this trip was just for fun and keep asking me to ‘come home’.

All three are busy with their own well-rounded lives, and in the last few years we have been there, their visits have become less frequent and shorter. We are now in a state that is much more economical than our home state, and our health and well-being have greatly improved. How do I let them know that I am at home once and for all? – LOVING THE SOUTH-WEST

LOVE LOVING THE SOUTH-WEST: One way to let them know is to explain that the move has been a positive experience for you and your husband, even so that your health has improved. Tell them that the added bonus is that your living expenses have fallen, and with them, any stress about finances.

Let them know that they are welcome to visit whenever it suits you. But DO NOT worry that if you lived close by, their visits would be shorter and shorter, which would be considered a guilt trip. If you have other friends and family members where your children live, it is likely that you will visit that area occasionally.

LOVE ABBY: My husband and I recently received custody of my younger half-brother after a nasty legal battle with my father and stepmother. Although we abhor what has led to this, we are happy that my brother is in our house and in our lives. With the exception of his parents, so it is with everyone else in our families.

My brother goes with us to family gatherings where my father and stepmother attend. The majority of the family is unaware of the circumstances that led to this situation, and I am sure there will be questions. My brother has PTSD and it’s hard for him to talk about it now. He’s in therapy and getting help, but how can we discourage potentially troubling questions without things being weird? – PROTECTIVE IN CALIFORNIA

BEST PROTECTION: One way to achieve this would be to have a private conversation with your family members for these events. Explain what happened and that your brother is getting help, but is now in too much pain to answer questions. That is why you prefer not to mention the subject.

LOVE ABBY: I respond to “Not only Mary, in the South” (November 10), the lady whose name is Mary Lou, but who is constantly called only Mary, although she prefers to be called by her full name. I had the same problem.

My name is Mary Ann, but I was constantly called Mary, whom I hated. To solve the problem, I combined the names and started writing my name as one word – Maryann. Since then I have never been named Mary again.

By the way, when I also had to give the initial of my middle name because the “A” was no longer available, I started using “B”, which is the first letter of my maiden name. Mary Lou should try this, and I hope it is just as effective for her as it is for me. – MARYANN IN TENNESSEE

BEST MARYANN: I print your letter because it contained the most-mentioned suggestion from other readers, and also because it makes perfect sense. Thanks for sharing.

