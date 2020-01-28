Dear Abby: While his wife is suffering from dementia, the man is dating her best friend

LOVE ABBY: My mother is in a closed ward of a nursing home because she has Alzheimer’s and has a flight risk. My stepfather has started dating her best friend. He does not consider it dating because he is no longer able to have a physical relationship at the age of 85. However, taking someone out for dinner, the theater, the church or a movie is a date for me. People in our small town talk. I don’t care. It is not their business.

I don’t miss my stepfather and his lady their relationship, but he doesn’t visit Mom as often as before. He seeks every excuse for not doing that. An example: he will say that he does not want to ride in the rain, then ride in a downpour to go on a date with ‘The other woman’. He says that mother forgets that he was there five minutes after he left, which, unfortunately, is true. But she lights up when she sees him and it gives her a moment of joy to visit him. She knows he is her husband and the last time we had a family visit, she settled on him and said, “I love you.”

Am I wrong to think that my stepfather is not keeping his vows by neglecting his 25-year-old wife? I really don’t mind that he is lonely and dating, but I think he should balance his time between the two women in his life. – FAIR IN TEXAS

BEST HONEST: You say that you do not mislead your stepfather into social life, and yet you call it neglect. Whether your mother is aware of the fact that he spends time away from her is debatable. I assume she receives excellent care, and you both check that it is certain.

To be honest, what I think about this is irrelevant. The person with whom you should discuss this is your stepfather. Unless you’ve walked a mile in his shoes, I don’t think you should judge him.

LOVE ABBY: I love my brother, but my sister-in-law, “Daisy”, drives me crazy. Fortunately they live in a different state.

I want to see my brother, but getting together always means his wife. When they travel to see us, they stay for about a week. The only thing Daisy wants to do when they are here is shopping. My husband and brother have no interest in going, so we are just the two of us.

My problem is, whatever I buy, she buys the same. Or, if she sees me wearing something she likes, she looks for the same thing to buy. She thinks it’s good because they live in a different state. Daisy does the same with her other sister-in-law and they live in the same city. We’re both tired of it. What must we do? – COPYED IN FLORIDA

BEST COPIED: Imitation is said to be the most genuine form of flattery. Daisy may be unsure about her own fashion choices, so she copies yours.

Because this bothers you to the extent that it does, the direct way to deal with it would tell Daisy that you feel you are being affected. Whether that, or, when you go shopping for her, tell her that you are only going to keep her company while SHE is shopping and keeping your wallet in your bag.

