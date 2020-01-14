Dear Abby: White woman likes to go out with a Latino man, but parents are pessimistic

LOVE ABBY: I am a 25 year old student who is about to graduate. In the past three months I have been dating a slightly younger man (he is 21). We get along well and I really enjoy his company. He has never been anything but friendly and supportive.

My parents have a problem with the competition. My friend is Latino, born and raised in a South American country. He speaks and understands English well, although it makes him a little nervous. I speak Spanish fluently, so when we talk to each other, he speaks in Spanish and I speak in English, and we have no problem communicating.

My parents think that relationships (especially marriages) are difficult enough and adding cultural differences to the comparison is a dangerous bet for my future happiness. They strongly resist that I continue my relationship with him. Do you think their argument is correct?

I have looked up statistics that say that marriages between a Latino man and a white woman are most likely to end in divorce (not thinking about marrying him soon, but one of my future goals is to be happy, and I realize that you marry who you date). The idea of ​​ending a relationship with someone I adore based on statistics makes me upset. I would really appreciate your thoughts. – GROWTH IN UTAH

BEST GROWTH: You only go out with this man for three months. At the age of 25, the decision on whom you MAKE ANY WEDDING to marry should be yours, not your parents’, no matter how well they mean. Don’t let statistics control your life because there are always exceptions. Make this come true and you will have your answer.

LOVE ABBY: My husband finds mistakes and makes negative comments about almost everything. He rarely talks to me about anything. I am not happy with my life with him. I feel that there is so much that I want to do and explore. He is happy to stay at home, watch TV and occasionally do small projects around the house. Then it’s time for TV again.

We are both retired. My adult children and my grandchildren are all my life. We are all very close. My husband, on the other hand, rarely talks or calls his children, even though I encourage him. One child doesn’t even speak to him anymore. Another lives far away (10 hours’ drive), which is his reason for not visiting him.

Without friends and very little family contact, I feel that I am everything he has. I want to run away, but if I do, he would have a broken heart. Sad to say, I wouldn’t even miss him. What should I do? – INFUL IN OHIO

BEST INFUL: Has your husband always been like that? If the answer is no, he may be depressed, something that should be discussed with his doctor.

I don’t think you should leave him – immediately. If you want to travel and have the means to do so, travel with a few friends. The only thing you should NOT do is allow yourself to become isolated because your husband is locked up that way.

