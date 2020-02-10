Dear Abby: wife distraught while the husband refuses to meet his son’s boyfriend

LOVE ABBY: Our son “Greg” came as gay. My husband cannot accept it and refuses to meet Greg’s boyfriend. Our other son is getting married (with a girl) and Greg is bringing his boyfriend. My husband says he won’t come to the wedding because our son’s boyfriend will be there. He says it would be “a mockery” of the wedding. He hasn’t told them yet.

I tried everything to convince my husband to come. I told him that this will destroy our family and our marriage. He said he didn’t care! I told him that this has nothing to do with the wedding. He will embarrass both sides of the family. He finally admitted that he just didn’t want to see Greg’s boyfriend. I told him he didn’t have to talk to him, but no argument works. I know our children will never talk to him again. I can’t stay married to him if he does this. I have no idea what to do. – SUPPORTING MOM IN NEW YORK

BEST MOM: Tell your husband, as calmly as possible, that the wedding is not the only milestone in the life of his sons that he will miss unless he has an attitude change. Skipping the wedding will only be the beginning of his isolation, as he will be absent from other important milestones in the family – parties, christenings, birthdays, sporting events, recitals and graduations. If that doesn’t wake him up, nothing will.

However, if he is still unable to admit, it is not something that you must decide on impulse or anger. A recognized marriage and family therapist must be consulted.

LOVE ABBY: My sister, who is alienated from our brothers and sisters, has been diagnosed with cancer. More than three years of alienation was not her choice and she was devastated. She has asked that they remain ignorant of her medical condition.

We are all (six of us) in our 60s and I don’t know how much time we have left. I hate my brothers and sisters to regret not having time with her or to reject me because I have kept this secret. Do I betray her trust and tell them? – SIBLING DILEMMA IN NEVADA

Dear brother or sister DILEMMA: Do not betray your sister’s trust and reveal her diagnosis to the brothers and sisters who have banished her. The news is for her and only for her. You assume they would rush to her to support her, which is not necessarily true. This can be harmful to her recovery, so don’t risk it.

LOVE ABBY: My daughter expects her children to always receive a ‘gift’ from their four grandparents on Valentine’s Day. My wife and I are good at this, but WE do not receive cards, gifts or phone calls from grandchildren or our children. Are we old-fashioned or is my daughter’s expectation inappropriate? – OLD FASHIONED

BEST OLD MODE: Your daughter’s expectations are inappropriate. They are also nervous. Your daughter should teach her children that exchanging holiday greetings is a reciprocal undertaking. If your daughter does not want to buy Valentine cards for her children to give to you, the children must MAKE them for Grandma and Grandpa. (They would make precious memories, individually or framed as a collage.)

