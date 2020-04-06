Dear Brie Larson of “Animal Husbandry” Work hard on your day

As neighbor becomes the new normal, video games are quickly becoming a safe haven for those seeking to escape from reality. Then on March 20, Nintendo dropped the sequel – Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In the release, the team cheered with joy as they paid off their debts to famed Tom Nook, Keila’s Brie Larson, who joined Nintendo because of his long-standing love of the game. Animal Crossing.

Before Animals Release: New Horizons was released on the Nintendo Switch, Larson released a tweet that features a teaser for the new game in February 2020.

“I’m crying,” said the woman after Captain Marvel responded to a surprise call to one of the villagers.

Nintendo then helped and gave Larson a team for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. And Larson has spoken after a number of Twitter posts about Animal Crossing, including one of the most intriguing candidates presented to the 30-year-old creator as a fan favorite. He also removed an ad on Instagram to promote the game.

“Watching #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons! I’m really impressed with Tom Nook,” Larson wrote, referring to a picture of him wearing a Nook Inc. shirt. “If you are looking for fun ways to spend time at home, I strongly advise you to grab your #NintendoSwitch and escape to your own island. Now, who are the thieves they can give me? ”

How Brie Larson participated in “Animal Crossing”

In fact, before joining Nintendo, Larson was a huge fan of Animal Crossing and other games created by the company. And in an interview with Elle, the actress revealed how far love goes.

“I didn’t live with Nintendo technology,” Larson said. “Even with my first baby video, Nintendo was there. My love for her runs deep. “

Larson also explained why he enjoyed playing the special game. “I love video games, but I like being a great actor,” he said. “I see something very good in that. Enjoy your time and do something beautiful and hang out with friends.

In fact, when speaking with People, Larson revealed that he was involved in a professional animal race because of Milaine Desaulnier’s sister. And finally, “it counts as a humble memory.”

“The original game, it’s my first time playing on Nintendo’s GameCube and it was a very special experience for me and my sister,” Larson said. “My mother set a rule: Anyone who finishes their studies must play it. It is a wonderful thing that we are able to finish our work.

Now Larson wants to go into the wild: New Horizons with his sister. “I’m really happy to have my sister and I remember,” Larson said. “We are old men but we have a lot of love for this game and it was really fun talking to him about it.”

He continued: “Given the circumstances, we can connect with the Internet and go to other islands and we’re FaceTiming and talking about it. It’s just beautiful.”

So, given his love of the franchise, will Larson ever step up to a commercial animal film? You probably know the answer.

“Yes. I support working with animals all the way, in and out of things. I think it’s best for our hearts,” he said.

And quite frankly, we are there.

