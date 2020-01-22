Dear Cadets Esper and Pompeo, do not forget the code of honor

Dear Secretaries Mark Esper and Mike Pompeo,

They are both excellent graduates from West Point, Class of 1986. Pompeo ranked first in the class; Esper won a leadership award. You then had very successful careers inside and outside the government before taking on your critical cabinet posts.

However, it must be very difficult to agree that “no cadet should lie, cheat, steal or tolerate” and must now work for a president whose honesty and integrity are at best suspected.

As you know, since the inauguration of President Donald Trump, the Washington Post has documented more than 15,000 cases of false information, misleading commentary, and misuse of the truth and fact, sometimes for obvious reasons. Of course, the president could be guilty of ignorance instead of completely lying. However, both properties are dangerous.

Despite Jimmy Carter’s promise never to lie to the American public, the presidents have done so. But not that often. Dwight Eisenhower, the hero of the Second World War in Europe, lied about the Soviet Union immediately after the U-2 pilot Gary Francis Powers was shot down in 1961 and denied that the United States would fly such missions.

Ronald Reagan admitted to lying to Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and promised that the night before the attack, America had no intention of invading Grenada. Bill Clinton was indicted for swearing because of his affair with a White House intern. As the Pentagon and later the Afghan papers clearly showed, successive presidents have kept the truth of both conflicts secret and in some cases lied openly.

The Tonkin-Gulf resolution, adopted in August 1964 and engaging the United States in a war it would lose, was based on the erroneous reporting of a second North Vietnamese PT boat attack on two Navy destroyers. Evidence was ignored in the tide of war. No attack has occurred. Was that a lie?

Did George W. Bush’s government lie about Iraqi weapons of mass destruction, as Donald Trump claimed in 2006 when he went to war against Saddam Hussein or cynically manipulated the “secret services” to assert himself? Either way, it was dishonest or for a cadet who cheated. As many rightly claim, the March 2003 invasion proved to be America’s greatest strategic catastrophe since the Civil War and the main reason for the continued turmoil in the region.

Of course, hypocrisy, exaggeration, poor judgment and ignorance are not always far from lying directly and knowingly making false statements. Why did the President claim that his inauguration had the largest turnout in history? But if it had been a cadet, this statement violated the code of honor.

Similarly, the American claim that Iran is the largest state sponsor of terrorism is not shared by everyone, especially those in the Arab world who view Israel as inexorable to the Palestinians. However, perceptions that are considered true in one place are not universal. Still, that’s no excuse for deliberate lies.

The harmful and destructive effects of bipartisanship and politicization have exposed truth and fact in political dialogue, accelerated by social media, which is often an ungovernable space for both. Intense disagreements as to whether “immediacy” was an integral part of the decision to murder Qassem Soleimani and whether the Iranian missile attack was aimed at killing Americans or an “olive branch” reflects this split.

After briefing them before Congress, the Democrats saw no signs of an impending disaster. The Republicans appeared to be satisfied with two exceptions. Utah Senator Mike Lee, who described this as the “worst” military-related briefing he’d heard in Congress in nine years, was probably less concerned about signs of imminent danger than rather about a shorter one who assumed senatorial responsibility for the Debate on war and war issues degraded peace.

When you return to your alma mater, how can you honestly answer what many cadets think (as well as the other service academies)? If I can’t lie, cheat, or steal, why shouldn’t the commander-in-chief adhere to this standard? If moral behavior is essential to order and discipline, how can I reconcile this president’s behavior with my oath? The same questions related to Clinton.

I know that your jobs are extremely difficult. But I have no idea how you would answer these deep questions about the code of honor that cadets must follow.

Harlan Ullman is a senior advisor to the Atlantic Council and was a professor of military strategy at National War College and Naval War College. A graduate of the Naval Academy, he conducted over 150 missions and operations in Swift Boats during the Vietnam War and commanded a destroyer in the Persian Gulf. His last book is “Anatomy of Failure: Why America Lost Every War It Begins”. Follow him @harlankullman.