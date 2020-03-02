Dear Eloy Jimenez: End comparing White Sox teammate Luis Robert to Mike Trout. Thank you.

The first time White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez, a veteran of just one huge-league season, compared Luis Robert to Mike Trout, I ought to have been in a kind mood. Perhaps I’d identified a dollar in a coat I hadn’t worn in months or I’d last but not least been able to wrestle the distant from my spouse or someone, mistaking my producing for a cry for support, experienced served me across the road. Something.

I permit it go. It was SoxFest, and as is usual at winter admirer conventions, enthusiasm experienced left the barn and was in full gallop. So Jimenez could be forgiven, form of, for comparing a prospect who had never had a important-league at-bat (Robert) to a 3-time American League Most Worthwhile Participant, an 8-time All-Star and a two-time All-Star MVP in 9 seasons (the Angels’ Trout).

“Some persons are going to contact me outrageous,’’ Jimenez began and, actually, anyone should have stopped him right there, “but [Robert] is heading to be the next Mike Trout. Mainly because he has 5 instruments, and he plays difficult like Mike Trout.”

On Sunday, in the heat of spring education, with the calendar flipping to March, Jimenez was at it once again, likening Robert to a gentleman who very very well could go down as one of the very best baseball players in historical past.

“You will see,” Jimenez informed reporters. “He’s seriously superior. He’s been doing work definitely tough. Like I have claimed just before, he’s likely to be the next Mike Trout.”

It would be really, truly wonderful if he ceased and desisted.

If Jimenez does not have the self-recognition that would convey to him a rookie doesn’t need to have the force of remaining when compared to a celebrity, most likely a veteran Sox participant could inform him to quit. Or the manager could. Or the common manager could. Jimenez is undertaking the kid a major disservice.

So far, the a single thing Trout and Robert have in common is that equally are heart fielders. I choose that back again. Each have noses, as well.

Robert would seem to have the prospective to be a extremely good participant. He tore via a few levels of slight-league ball very last season, hitting a blended .328 with 32 residence operates and 92 operates batted in. He was United states Today’s Small League Participant of the Year. He has accomplished properly so much in spring training. Probably he’ll be the phenomenal player Jimenez envisions him getting suitable absent.

But it’s hard to arrive to the plate with 40 lbs of hoopla on your shoulders.

This isn’t a wet blanket remaining thrown on all the exhilaration in excess of a proficient 22-yr-aged. It is a flak jacket.

We Chicagoans have some expertise with this type of factor. Believe of all the weak slobs who were known as “the up coming Michael Jordan’’ — Harold Miner, Stephon Marbury, Penny Hardaway and Tracy McGrady, to identify just a couple of. Kobe Bryant was the closest matter there was to the next M.J., and his orbit was a prolonged way from Michael’s sunshine.

Miner averaged nine details a sport in a 4-year NBA occupation.

“I normally felt the worst detail that transpired to Harold was the Baby Jordan tag,’’ George Raveling, Miner’s mentor at USC, once said.

Some folks can take care of significant expectations and lofty comparisons. Others can’t. Let’s hope Robert can. Or, improved still, let’s hope that a single of the five resources Jimenez says Robert has is a set of development-web page earplugs. He doesn’t have to have to listen to all the weighty discuss. There is truly practically nothing in it for him.

But Jimenez is sticking to his guns, stating guidance from Sox teammates will enable Robert to offer with the hoopla.

“I’m just stating I know he’s likely to do it since of the operate he does every one working day,” he said. “I really don’t think he has stress on him since he’s received me, he’s received [Jose Abreu], he’s bought [Yoan] Moncada, so he’s heading to be great. He is familiar with how to manage it.”

Trout is a mellow fellow, too mellow for MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, who would like to see the superstar offer the match much more loudly. Apparently, a occupation 1.000 on base-furthermore-slugging percentage is not noisy enough. If Trout weren’t these a laid-again person, he could consider offense at the concept of a prospect with no important-league practical experience becoming equated to him. Robert really should thank his lucky stars that Trout. Can you think about the countrywide storm it would trigger?

Jordan wasn’t over increasing an eyebrow publicly when the “Next Jordan’’ was shoved his way. That typically did not conclude effectively when they satisfied on the court.

When an opposing pitcher watches Robert wander to the plate this time, he could want to teach the youthful player a lesson about earning a name, alternatively than possessing 1 thrust upon him.

No pressure, kid, but you’d better make. If you are noticing some constriction in your respiration passages, you can blame Jimenez for it.