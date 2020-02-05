Dear Mike Sloan: “You were a teacher who made a great gift.”

You will be pleased to hear that your funeral was fantastic. More than 100 of us virtual mourners have heard the livestream from the O’Neil Funeral Home in London, Ont.

There were lots of laughs, stories that you really would have liked. Tears too, like any good funeral. Your friend Bob, who was holding your hand when the doctor gave you a series of injections that would stop your heart, described your medically assisted death. Even his story had a sense of humor. But above all – and especially when he described the honor of simply holding your hand – there was tenderness and love. It was really moving, Mike.

We all knew that day would come – you, more than anyone else. Finally, when you were diagnosed with rare thyroid carcinoma in February last year, you were told that you would be dead before the end of 2019.

Not many of us can write our own epitaph, let alone sit on our own gravestone. You did both. And this inscription? Well, you are:

Mike Sloan

1969-2019

“Hello, I’m Mike Sloan.

You can remind me of such

Social media platforms like

Twitter and Grindr. “

I think if you could have changed one thing about it, it would have been the year. Because you survived the timeline of this forecast. And when you realized that you would probably make it by 2020, you had fun with it. As you joked on Twitter on December 18: if you think you’re having trouble, I’m bound to die in 2019.

It’s so darkly funny, wrote a follower named Pam Muster. I’m sending you love, Mike Sloan. Your tombstone should only be called “a good person”. I agree, Pam.

If you need evidence, keep in mind that donations will continue to go to the GoFundMe page you launched for the YOU 340 project in London in October last year – a place for vulnerable young people looking for a place where they can call home. You are well above your $ 25,000 goal. It is a project that was very important to you as a survivor of mental health and poverty problems and that you have put into practice: I am going into the last weeks of my odyssey with cancer, you wrote about GoFundMe at the end of October. And when I lost my voice, I was surprised to find an even stronger one. Very true, Mike.

Like thousands of others, I found you on Twitter. I consider myself lucky because I left you a message in November when you were looking for references to an executor. I knew someone who could fit the bill. It turned out that you remember some of the mental health articles I wrote so long ago. They were immediately open to this direct news; so honest. There seemed to be an urgency that I now understand better – no need for small talk when you die.

“I’m actually very private,” you entrusted to me. “I am shocked at how my rather insignificant story got there.”

By the end it was clear that pneumonia and cancer were not going well. Your posts weren’t that common, and your symptoms got worse.

January 18: If it gets too scary to drink liquids because they just spit back or strangle me, you know, let’s be honest about decisions here. #End of life

When you died on January 20, you had approximately 13,200 followers. Many enjoyed your dry wit and optimism about such adversity, while others who struggled with cancer or considered medical attention when dying considered you a beacon.

One night I tried to tell you what your story means to me: “Most of us who are not in front of what you see, we go through life. And we have a lot of little things that we can listen to (or at least I do), ”I wrote. “And then comes Mike Sloan. And this guy has a lot more on his plate than we can imagine. And yet he doesn’t complain. He still enjoys little things. He sees a larger picture that we cannot see. , , “

I realized that you were much more than someone with an interesting story on Twitter – more than someone who bravely faces death. You were a teacher who offered a great gift. Even your last tweet, the meaning of which is so clear, was created with precision. They didn’t want us to worry. And you didn’t want our pity. January 20: Just stay tuned. , , but not a big deal.

Stay tuned. For the announcement about your friend that you had left. My Twitter feed feels oddly empty in your absence, @mikelondoncan. But I’m thankful that I followed you – and that you shared so much with so many. If something small threatens to make me angry, I’ll keep an eye on you and try to shake it. After all, life is so much bigger than that. And – as you made it clear – if we don’t live, we die.

Thank you, Mike. I miss you like thousands of others.

