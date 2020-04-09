Dear Minister of Finance, India may need 2.0 budget to deal with post-koronavirus economic challenges

India’s top five economists tell News18.com that the union’s previous budget, which was introduced on February 1, may not be enough to counter the evolution of COVID-19.

latest update: April 9, 2020, 10:32 AM IST

India’s current economic scenario is nothing like when Citraman’s powerful finance minister presented the union’s budget on February 1, 2020. The department’s own budget and financial outlook are far from reality.

Exactly two months ago, the economy did not stare at the unprecedented recession, the unemployment rate did not rise at all times, labor participation was not declining, and industries in the sectors were not preparing, or rather the return of large losses. had along.

Some top Indian economists say the center needs to be funded for the second budget after the Corno Virus crisis and find a way out of the economic storm.

The first senior US president, Parnab Sen, welcomed the idea.

“What’s likely to happen is that budget priorities are likely to change, and they need to be reflected somewhere, not expected for next year. So you’re basically treating February 1 as basically a temporary budget, and then Go, he said,

Asked which section he thought should be a priority, Sen said: “I don’t want to do it in one piece. The nature of the issue is relatively general. We need to focus on the damaging part of the banking sector.” “There is a huge package for the banking sector. The government certainly does not have the bandwidth to determine how to access large parts of the damaged system. It is better to let the banks do that.”

Sen, who has served as chief executive and technical director of the National Statistical System, as well as secretary, secretary of the Ministry of Statistics and program implementation, is well aware of the need to restore the job market, and the demand for it alone is growing. He said the solution.

It all depends on how quickly the demand side is selected. Because what happens at that time loses 2-3 months of income. People need to reduce their savings completely on the lower income floor. Therefore, restructuring the main demand should be the focus. “

Rito Diwan, vice president of the Indian Economic Working Association of India and former president of the Indian Women’s Studies Association, agreed on the need for a revised budget and considered possible options.

“The second budget should be made in consultation with all political parties, stakeholders and non-governmental organizations. Even before the coronavirus hit India, the demand side was a problem. The government should prioritize the people. They should be considered.” To assume that these Indian people, who have suffered from the pandemic, must consider consumption, employment, and health as the most important areas. If you want to continue the supply chain, you must state in the budget that you supply the raw materials. “He will be free,” he said.

“In order for consumption to return to the cycle cycle, the government must provide wages for all employees in the informal sector, which is a global public income. There are many options: many camps,” said Rito. Launched, they can easily be turned into production units. There is a need for a lot of masks and gloves that can be produced at home. These camps can be used to produce them and in turn can earn money. It cares about demand and consumption. ”

Abhijit Sen, a former member of the Indian Planning Commission and currently a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, called September a “good time” for the second budget.

“I think it’s a good idea because there’s no way you can trust the assumptions made in the budget. So you can stick with these numbers, but they don’t have any material. Budget practice also depends on that.” The government does not need to go to parliament to receive additional funding. Now, if the additional funding changes the nature of the budget altogether, then it is worth a new budget, otherwise you can follow the path of additional funding. “Go through it.”

“The role of parliament is essentially to approve spending. So they have to come to parliament because the costs are higher than what was projected in the budget. And the numbers on the revenue side will be very short. It probably has to stay that way.” “It could be a good time somewhere near September,” said Sen, who was awarded the 2010 Padma Bushan Prize for his work in public affairs.

DK Srivastava, India’s senior policy adviser at EY, also agreed that India needs a second budget, but only if it returns to normal.

“I think there will be fundamental changes, both in terms of cost and revenue. In terms of tax revenue, performance has been significantly lower than the estimated estimate for fiscal year. So the foundation is needed for next fiscal year.” The assumption of growth and growth for the fiscal year must also change. Also for the cost side, the priorities have completely changed and therefore a new strategy for allocation must be established. Most importantly, there must be a financial deficit. “It’s reduced.”

R. Negaraj, a professor of economics at the Indira Gandhi Institute for Developmental Research, also agreed. He said: “According to the conditions that prevail at that time, the details of the budget can be prepared.”

Senior Congress leader Jeram Ramesh also said in an interview last week that the government now has to completely reform budget numbers to deal with the consequences of the lockdown.

