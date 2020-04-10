“Dear Stay At Homes” … A letter from DJ John Peel to my husband

“Dear Stay At Homes, please send me your tape to listen to. I thought it was very good too. I can’t play it on the radio because 1) we don’t have the necessary equipment 2) we are not allowed to play demos by law. Something to do with copyright, I think. Why don’t you make your own record? I would definitely play that. Lots of people do it. Let us know what you are doing anyway. Fat John Peel. “

My husband was rummaging through the bottom of the closet for his long-lost dressing gown cord. (The cardiology letter said he had to bring slippers and a robe.)

Earlier that day, erase another slice of yellowing paper from the boxes in the garden shed – old letters, designs carried home in the little hands of our forgotten play school sons, a membership card for the Roxy at Covent Garden, the world’s first punk club – he had found the handwritten note from the BBC’s John Peel, the legendary DJ Liverpudlian who, almost alone, promoted punk rock on the radio.

“Maybe it would be a good time to finally release the single?” I suggested, looking at the letter, written on Radio 1 letterhead. Peel’s calligraphy, which somehow survived the long wet years, is remarkably good.

“My last existing demo cassette broke,” said my husband, coming out of the depths. “I haven’t seen the singer or drummer in decades, and the lead guitarist died a few years ago. Maybe I could use your dressing gown cord?

The Stay at Homes was a university group formed in Canterbury in 1977, the year that punk peaked (and the pandemics were as distant as Pluto). The group’s differing nickname, which was also the name of their first song, was said to be unduly benign.

“Look out my window,

It’s as far as I go (oh oh oh).

I don’t like what I see,

Everything is beyond me (me, me, me). “

The group played a handful of concerts on the south coast of England, supported Cabaret Voltaire at Canterbury Art College, and then soon received a concert to support Talking Heads, with a regional tour to follow .

“You go out if you want,

But don’t invite me

“Because I am a stay stay stay stay stay stay stay at home.

Because I am a stay stay stay stay stay stay stay at home. “

My spouse without a dressing gown was the bass player of the group. There is a photo that hits home of him on stage at a club somewhere: skinny, dark, in a faded T-shirt, playing a bass bass.

Watney's

The proposed Talking Heads concert fell on the night of the drummer’s 21st birthday, the same night, as fate would describe, for which his parents bought tickets to take him to the musical A Chorus Line in the West End .

The drummer, apparently unimpressed with the possibility of celebrity punk, chose to go to the musical, and the group’s big break bit the dust. The unleashed and incredulous singer quickly dissolved the group, someone probably threw a few safety pins and cans of Watney’s, and he was my friend.

This is not a tale that rivals Pete Best, I grant you, but in these strange days when many of us literally and metaphorically eliminate some of the garbage that we have accumulated in our lives, it appeared as a memory of the spinal cord.

The lead singer at Stay At Homes then formed a hit group called Swans Way, which had a hit single with the ethereal Soul Train in the 1980s. In the days leading up to social media, however, most group members and other friends of the university separated. lives have been formed, reformed, collapsed and have been restored.

“You can wear my bathrobe,” I said.

On my way back from the hospital, after dropping off the former bassist for heart surgery, I was stopped at the crossroads by a blue-eyed garda, wondering why I had come out this muffled gray morning so early.

“I’m on my way home. I just took my husband to the hospital..” I could have gone on, I could have listed an entire story, ruffled and ripped, but the young girl kept me waved, advising me to go home and stay safe.

I walked in, made myself a cup of coffee, and sat down with the mangy cat to look at the weekend papers, title after title advising the public to stay stay stay stay stay stay stay at home.