Dear Sweet is the beginning of the end for Steven Universe

Screenshot: Cartoon Network

This is what is happening in the television world on Saturday, March 6 and March 7. It is always east.

Top Options

Steven The Future of the Universe (Cartoon Network, Friday, 7pm and 7:15 pm, mid-season premiere): Steven Universe Jourdain Searles, who sings “Future Graduation” and “Elegant Pear” of the Future, learns to recognize the need for “Part of Growth” and how to pass it on to other people. ” Continue:

Steven never learned this because he was so passionate about becoming a hero. But now there is no one to save and he has to save himself, but he does not know how to use these tools to his advantage. I hope this is not the last episode because I would love to learn a more important lesson before I say goodbye to Stephen.

It seems that he is going to get this chance because the empathic, beautiful, heartwarming Steven Universe is coming home. The back-to-back episodes this night mark the beginning of the show’s last decade, and we hate to go because we’re glad to see it. Look for a result from Searles tonight.

The most dangerous animal of all (FX, Friday, 8pm, full series premiere): Based on the New York Times bestseller, FX’s four-part documentary series seeks the biological father of the most dangerous animal, Gary S. Stewart, with his father exploring what might be San Francisco’s Zodiac Killer. See Katie Rife’s pre-air investigation of the true crime drama that is taking place today. The first episode will be broadcast this evening at 8pm and the episodes will be broadcast continuously until the evening, beginning at 11pm.

Constant coverage

Star Wars: Clone Wars (Disney +, Friday, 3:01 am).

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, Friday, 8 p.)

Live Saturday Night (NBC on Saturday, 11:29 pm): The Weeknd music guest Daniel Craig

Wild Cards

Hillary (Hulu, Friday, 3:01 am, first season): Hulu Clinton said in a new four-part docu- mentation of Hulu, “I have a strong opinion,” and it’s really an insult. Documentary director Nanette Burstein (on Ropes, Child Shapes) received an unprecedented introduction to Hillary during the filming of Hillary, resulting in new images from the 2016 presidential campaign. But the series, as Hulu puts it, goes all the way from “being one of the most admired and stigmatized women” to running for president, from first lady to secretary of state, to meeting Bill in law school. around the world. “

Stunning stories (Apple TV +, Friday, 3:01 am, first season): This reboot from the Steven Spielberg 1985 anthology series has released all of the first five chapters today, featuring the works of Michael Dinner, Susanna Fogel, Chris Long, Mark Mylod and Sylvain White. Look for “The Cellar” (the only episode available to critics before the premiere), starring Victoria Pedretti of Haunting Of Hill House this morning.

Dirty Delicious (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 am, second season): “Best of all, it’s the first season of Dirty Delicious – David Chang, Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom) and others – Netflix’s globalized culinary documentary – taking a meal, ingredient or kitchen and using it as a jumping-off point. for a bigger discussion about the world with a healthy food show.This has always been the last, but when it did, it was really something special … And in general, it is true for the show’s second season, in the four episodes (half the length of the previous season). The team consistently asks questions and shows where food and history are taken and what they want to learn, their confessions and their cultural awareness. It has resulted in a series that is more striking, enlightening and personal than ever before. “Allis You can read the rest of Shoemaker’s The Takeout here.

. (tagsTranslate) Tonight on TV