Like many other writers, I also work on side appearances. One of my longest running projects was a guidebook that I write for people in uncomfortable and uncomfortable situations that were created solely by themselves. I have heard a lot recently about what is best described as “the entire Republican Party of the United States” and since then this generally dim moonlight has suddenly become more relevant to me Macleans I have decided to include some of the highlights of these supplicants here.

Dear Tabby,

A plethora of documents that have just been released by the House strongly suggest that two men who worked indirectly for the President of the United States were at best planning a disgusting act against one of our own ambassadors, all as part of a plan for harm to one of the President’s potential political opponents.

The best defense anyone could have against the former Veep is that the person who claimed to be tracking and monitoring their location when their phone and laptop were on made it up because it was literally was drunk the whole time,

Of course this is not a good look for my party. How should I react without hearing angry nickname tweets from the President or alienating my base and keeping about eight percent of my dignity intact?

Signed and whitewashed in Washington

***

Dear whitewashing in Washington,

It’s tabatha, thank you! Right there in the heading of the column “Dear Tabatha, no tabby or tabs, only” Tabatha “with three” a “.”

Well, that certainly sounds like an uncomfortable position and I assume that “doing the right thing” is off the table. in fact that there is no longer a table. The table stepped back in protest before two cover-ups. I suggest you try to normalize this disturbingly threatening behavior. Call Hannity first and suggest that Everyone stalks the ambassadors, or at least anyone who’s not a sip of liberal urban elite, who thinks he’s too good to be a freelance spy for a US government official.

There may be setbacks, but I’m confident that you can sell it with some effort. Rustle up a few interns and even some of your fellow Senators and let an ambassador watch how you do it. Cut holes in a newspaper and stare at Lithuanian diplomatic staff from park benches. Let a news team film you rummaging in the Japanese Embassy’s wastebasket at around three in the afternoon. With luck, people will accept that there is no need to worry, and Ambassador Following is like Pokemon Go, only with more mysterious Ukrainian “theys” because “you can do anything in Ukraine with money.” At least you could find some just expired food!

Best regards, TabATHA

Dear Tabby,

My strategy of acting as if I have no idea of ​​important political events, even though I am a seated US Senator, has progressed fairly well, but there is still a problem. I have successfully sealed my conscience and sense of duty on the bottom of a deep well covered by a heavy stone so that it no longer bothers me, but I find it difficult to eat my lunch with my head buried in large buckets of loose sand. Can you recommend some good underground cranium recipes?

Signed, senator in the sand

***

Dear Susan Collins,

I hate to bring bad news, but literally nobody who doesn’t work for CNN or who New York Times buy it. Still, I would suggest Freezies. With practice, you should be able to keep one end in your mouth. Then when you get hungry, bite the package and suck out the frozen treat without opening your mouth and getting sand in it – or vote to confirm it.The Supreme Court was a man who was credibly accused of rape and showed a temperament that was completely unsuitable for this position. This can be done without digging your head and risking exposure to information that is critical to fulfilling your affidavit as a senator. Alternatively, you can consider substituting a drink in a hamster bottle.

Best regards, -> Tabatha <-

Dear Tabby,

Everyone who works for the man I work for looks like the bad guy in a movie who kidnapped a little kid and is about to get it much more than he expected! I’m worried what that means to me. Can you recommend a tailor and good skin care?

Signed Acting Secretary for Home Alone 6

***

Dear home alone,

Moisturize. But if there has ever been a political crisis that should end up in a super-soaker shootout with Chuck E. Cheese, it’s this.

Best regards, Tabatha (alternative spelling of Tabitha. An English name derived from an Aramaic word that means a female gazelle. See Hebrew: צְבצְיִה Tzviya (classic ṣəḇīyāh). A biblical name from Acts, Acts 9:36, which in Original Greek was Ταβιθά, in which Tabitha – in Greek ‘beautiful’ – is raised from the dead by Saint Peter.)

Dear Tabby,

DO YOU THINK THIS IS QUICK ENOUGH? I’m very rugged by nature, but I’m not sure I can scream loud enough to depart from the fact that RUDY GIULIANI took the time to make it clear in writing, and not even when he was in At that time, TRUMPS wrote “KNOWLEDGE AND APPROVAL” WHEN ATTEMPTING TO PRESS THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE TO BRING HIS THUMB TO THE SCALE OF THE UPCOMING US ELECTION. SHOULD I TAKE A SMALL TORN? WOULD THIS DO?

Signed and buckled up in the beltway

***

Dear Belting,

THERE IS NO YES IN MY FIRST NAME! They are indeed very screaming, but in this case a single male tear can make a big contribution to stopping the discussion of the substance of the case. Also consider taking lots of deep breaths and long dramatic breaks. Pretend you only need time to deal with the grave injustice that President Trump causes by cruelly rejecting the electoral influence he relies on.

All the best Tabatha Mary Southey

Dear Tabby,

I like. Beer. I to like BEER! I still like BEER. Just don’t drink too much. I like beeeeeeeeeer, in a very healthy way that should never lead to it and can actually protect me from having consequences for my actions.

Signed, ApropoSqui by nothing

***

Dear board,

We were over it. Don’t you have a Supreme Court that damages the reputation of or something?

Wishes, Tabatha

Dear Tabby,

I’ve been worried lately that I’m losing my reputation and doing irreparable damage to my legacy, all for a man whose only real love and passion seems to stand out from the crowd, waving his unusually short fingers and inconsistently screaming over lightbulbs and toilets. Can you say anything to reassure me that I’m not losing everything to the worst store teacher in the world?

Signed and washed away

***

Dear Bill Barr,

Nope.

Best regards, Tabatha

