Death and Cynical drummer Sean Reinert reported death at the age of 48

Former Cynic and Death drummer Sean Reinert is said to have died at the age of 48. The rock music website Blabbermouth reports that Reinert did not respond to his home in California.

Reinert formed prog metal pioneers Cynic with guitarist Paul Masvidal in 1987. The band always distinguished itself from the then-emerging death metal scene and released their pioneering debut Focus in 1993. They dissolved in 1994 but returned to activity with Traced In Air from 2008 .

Reinert had excited the band in 2015 and announced that they would split due to artistic and personal differences, but the same day Masvidal announced that the band would continue. Reinert was replaced by Matt Lynch.

The drummer also appeared on Death’s album Human from 1991, a groundbreaking album in the development of the technical death metal genre. Reinert later worked with the American prog rock band Perfect Beings, although they had announced that they were separating earlier this year.

Reinert’s former bandmate Paul Masvidal previously placed a plain black image on his Twitter and Instagram page, as well as the Cynic Facebook page. No comment from the band has been given yet.

(Credit: Cynic credit)