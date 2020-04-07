Death Coronavirus News Compared to Major Wars, 9/11

When the White House predicted on March 31 that even with anti-social measures, 100,000 to 240,000 immigrants could be killed by COVID-19, it is not necessary that the numbers shake off those who make it. sense. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said he has already predicted between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths in the United States, and the estimates by the Institute of Health and Research (IHME) at Washington University are not much different. , executing 81,766 Americans from August 4, until late Monday.

But, though these numbers are only speculation, it is already clear that this ‘war’ with the invisible enemy will be as deadly as, and in some cases even more, some terrible wars. in American history.

Shortly after the White House announced what was happening, observers were quick to imitate the Vietnam War, when nearly 60,000 were killed in battle.

The image below shows how the COVID-19 predictions – and the number of deaths, which will be updated daily – compare the estimates of the number of U.S. deaths and other illnesses that have plagued the United States since the Great Recession. . the September 11 attacks and the ‘War on Terrorism’ activities (as of March 30), mostly from data collected from the Congressional Research Service, the Centers for Disease Control and the Centers for Disease Control.

The number of casualties in the civil war still prevents further military conflicts in the list, and it may be more than the number of casualties in 1918 in the United States, as some experts estimate the total is 750,000-850,000. and the number of Confederate deaths is not clear. (This figure mostly reflects the most devastating effects of the Civil War, but also includes the loss of civilian lives and other casualties associated with the crisis but it happened after it ended.)

However, the graph indicates that today’s coronavirus deaths are part of a long history of illness being as deadly as war, or more precisely: the 1918 outbreak killed nearly six Americans during World War I, and, in fact, , two thirds. of civil war is thought to be the result of disease.

How the reality of COVID-19 ends up being compared remains to be seen – but it will be assessed by the practices of medical staff, medical researchers and any American who runs the practice disability. Farole urged Americans not to “break away” from the predictions, because, according to him, “it actually works and will work.”

