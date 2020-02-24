death-investigation-underway-on-43rd-street-in-tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A death investigation is underway in northeast Tampa, authorities said Monday.
The Tampa Police Department blocked off an area on 43rd Street and Fern Street. Officers have remained at the scene.
Police have not released any information regarding the deceased.
“Right now, details are limited and we will update as they become available,” police spokeswoman Jamel Lanee’ said in a news release.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
