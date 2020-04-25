‘Death is clear:’ Immigrant groups say meat workers fear closure of plant

HMONG –

An agency dealing with immigrants says the temporary closure of a large hunting complex in southern Alberta has left many of its Filipino workers in fear of life. next.

Cargill closed its plant just north of High River, Alta., Earlier this week following the outbreak of COVID-19 and the death of a worker. The decision laid off 2,000 employees.

Marichu Antonio from Action Dignity said that 70 percent of the workers at Cargill are citizens of the Philippines. There are also Spanish, Chinese and Vietnamese people working in these trees.

Its organization, formerly known as the Ethno-Cultural Council of Calgary, helps new immigrants with Canadians in need. He said he received hundreds of calls from Cargill employees.

Antonio, who recently came from the Philippines, said people were worried about what happened after the plant reopened.

Now there is life. They are aware of the long-term impact on their families if something happens to them as a major, so they are worried They are dangerous, ”he said.

“They do not know what their future holds and they do not know what is best for them.”

Antonio said the death of a Cargill employee in his 60s has made many employees difficult.

“She passed away safe. The woman took her sick days until Friday and then she was hospitalized on Saturday and beyond Sunday. ”

Antonio’s organization helped the woman arrange a funeral.

Cesar Cala, coordinator of the Emergency Emergency Task Force, said that plant workers are temporary workers in Canada alone. There is also a lot going on with permanent residents who have their families with them.

He said remittances often seek to save money by moving in with other employees.

“Whether they rent a residence or they are looking for a place to live with other workers from other industries. It’s a great way to save money. “

Cost savings go beyond living conditions.

“Their car-pool. Most of them live in Calgary, so it saves them a lot of money to go to the car-pool … the five of them go together and come back. “

Cala says employees are worried about their health and need to head back to work, even though they still have symptoms. He said having regular income was important to them.

“For many of them (temporary foreign workers), their job and status in Canada has been involved in their work. It’s not just losing their jobs, ”he said.

“It would be about losing their ability as well. They have incurred huge costs to come to Canada and they are also worried, because there is no way of knowing exactly what will happen and what will happen.

Antonio said his group encouraged staff to share their stories with the public.

“We asked them to … tell their story and their truth, but they feared they would not put them back to work. There are many stories they can tell.”

