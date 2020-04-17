‘Death of coronavirus is good’

Homophobic Pastor Patrick Boyle. (Revival Baptist Church / Facebook)

Another pastor who starts a family speaking in Make America Straight also has said that if he dies of coronavirus because he insists on going to church, it is “important”.

The first edition of Make America Straight Again took place last year, in which it was fiercely planned to coincide with the third anniversary of the Orlando Pulse shooting night, and it was announced shortly that the conference would return in 2020.

The three-day free event brings some of America’s most influential anti-gay, anti-LGBT + men and pastors to advocacy for the gospel, and this year organized by hate preacher Steven Anderson.

Pastor Patrick Boyle of Revival Baptist Church in Florida played a major role in last year’s conference, and will return this year.

Last year, he said of the conference: “They can’t, the people of Sodom. We are not trying to reach them. We want to warn people that if we accept this, you will lose your children… The schools are telling them that it is another option.”

Boyle, who says recently AIDS is God’s punishment for homosexuality and that trans people are “infected” and living 20 to 30 years more than school people, now say it’s “worth it” if they die of coronavirus.

The parish pastor has been opening his church during the coronavirus epidemic, as Florida governor Ron DeSantis recently called religion a “vital business”.

In a sermon this week, he told his church: “Hey, we’re not spreading the virus. We’re spreading the word of God. I mean, that’s what will save lives.

“And if people are really dying do they not need this? Wouldn’t they need someone who is not afraid to take away the fear and walk in faith and spread the word of God, would they not need this?”

But, he added, if he died because he went to church, he would be a martyr.

“You know, when you get to heaven, what you are going to hear is going to happen. Well done and honestly, sir.

“Because the Bible tells you that a martyr, there is no reproach in heaven. There is a crown in heaven. That tells me that dying for God is one of the best things you can do.

“You could die with a coronavirus, then there’s a crown in heaven waiting for me … If I’m about to die, walking, I don’t think it can happen. But if I die of a coronavirus, you know what my last words would be? ‘

There is nothing I can change. Why? Because victory comes from the Lord. ”