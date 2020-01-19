Death of dead Hounslow businessman “trapped under his own vehicle” is said to be unexplained

The death of a West London businessman who died as a result of a “dispute” outside his restaurant in Hounslow is said to be unexplained.

Manmeet Singh, 44, was found “trapped under his own vehicle” when emergency services were called to Heston Road, outside Passage To India, in Heston at 9:00 p.m. on November 23.

The businessman, who lived in Hounslow, was declared dead at the scene.

Metropolitan police detectives initially launched a murder investigation and arrested a man suspected of murder.

But MyLondon has now been advised that the death is being treated as unexplained and a file will be compiled for the coroner.

“His relatives have been informed and are supported by specially trained officers,” added a spokesman for the force.

“We are awaiting the results of a post mortem examination.”

The man arrested on suspicion of murder was released without action.

Manmeet Singh allegedly “trapped in his own vehicle” when police arrive

Social media reports at the time suggested two men were “seen fighting” before police arrived, although conflicting reports indicate the two were arguing about a car parked.

Images taken by witnesses showed strong intervention by emergency services on Heston Road, outside of Passage To India.

A witness said that a forensic tent had been set up near the Indian restaurant, while the road was closed for several hours.

Passage to India diners described seeing legs under a Mercedes after screams and shouts were heard outside, the Evening Standard reported.

Mr. Singh’s investigation was opened at the West London Coroners’ Court on January 7. The investigation will continue on a date that has not yet been set.

